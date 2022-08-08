‘It was just one of those days’ – Callum Laycock sets new Moneyfields goalscoring record in FA Cup thrashing of Wessex League rivals Bemerton

Last August, Laycock’s double strike helped AFC Stoneham to a 3-1 extra preliminary round victory in Portsmouth.

At the weekend, and on only his second competitive appearance for Moneys, he became the first player ever to score five goals in a first team game for the club.

Laycock went nap as Moneys romped to a 5-0 win at a Bemerton Heath side who had lifted the curtain on their Wessex campaign with a 7-1 romp at Blackfield.

Callum Laycock, left, fired five goals as Moneyfields beat Bemerton in the FA Cup. Picture: Mike Cooter

Laycock is now relishing being the leading FA Cup scorer this season. Though he was one of 14 extra preliminary round hat-trick heroes – thanks to @FACupFactile on Twitter for that stat - he was the only person to score more than three.

‘The FA Cup is a massive competition,’ he told The News. ‘It’s good to say you’ve scored in it, so to be able to say you’re the leading goalscorer in it is nice.

‘Someone told me there’s a player of the round competition, it would be nice to get that!

‘I’ve never scored five in a competitive game before. I was surprised to be told I am the first Moneyfields player to do it - I thought surely Hutch (record goalscorer Steve Hutchings) would have done it.

‘It was just one of those days. On another day, you get five chances and none of them go in.

‘I was happy with the first three - that was a perfect hat-trick, header, left foot and a right-foot volley.’

Laycock lobbed the keeper for number four before another shot brought up his nap hand.

It was the second time this year he has hit the headlines for his goalscoring exploits.

Those goals helped him finish the season with 28 league and cup goals - just one behind the man he is now partnering in the Moneys attack, Hutchings.

Laycock is now eagerly awaiting Moneys’ tie with Southern League Wimborne in the preliminary round on August 20.

For goalkeeper Tom Parker-Trott - a team-mate of his at Stoneham last term - is now at the Magpies.

Ironically, Parker-Trott also played a major role in knocking Moneys out of the FA Cup last season - a long clearance bouncing over opposite number Tom Price and sealing Stoneham’s 3-1 win at Dover Road.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull finally signed Laycock in the summer after failing on two previous occasions.

First, Turnbull was keen to keep the striker at US Portsmouth when he took over as boss in the summer of 2019.

He then tried again during Laycock’s spell at AFC Porchester in the Covid-wrecked 2020/21 campaign.

‘I saw him as leading what we wanted to do,’ Turnbull recalled of his attempt to sign Laycock three years ago.

‘I’ve known Cal for a long time, but at the time Stoneham had a project which he bought into.

‘It took a lot of hard work (this year) to get him to see our vision.

‘With Steve (Hutchings) being away with work and being injured, he only played 45-50 per cent of our games last season. With that in mind, we needed to bring in an experienced goalscorer who plays in a similar way. Cal fitted the bill perfectly.’

Turnbull added: ‘The lads were taking the mick (out of Hutchings) at the weekend - ‘move over, there’s a new king in town!’

‘But Steve played just as important a role as anyone else. He occupied their two centre halves - he was manhandled throughout, but he always gives as good as he gets.