Summer signings Ed Sanders and Oscar Johnston both struck while a trialist and Tommy Scutt helped put the hosts 4-1 up at the break.

An own goal after the restart then rounded off the scoring on a pleasing night for Wilkinson.

He took great confidence from a clinical display against a Pompey side made up of first and second year scholar players.

And Wilkinson has been pleased with the continued progress his squad are making in pre-season.

He said: 'We played really well, moved the ball well, defended well - obviously playing against a full-time outfit, whether they’re 18 or 19.

‘It was really pleasing for us. We’ve come back, we’ve looked fit and sharp; now we’ve got to step up the opposition and it was another step up for us.

‘Our finishing, our forward play and our combination play is all starting to come together - I thought we looked good.

‘It was pleasing for us, a pleasing night’s work, there was a good crowd in and it was a good night all-round.'

Wilkinson handed another chance to the trialist goalkeeper who has been training with the club this pre-season following Charlie Searle's departure to Hawks.

Meanwhile, he also used a trialist former Hawks striker, who found the net and impressed on the night.

Wilkinson said: 'They were two trialists, the goalkeeper and our number nine.

‘The goalkeeper has been with us for a couple of weeks and we’ll have another look at him on Saturday. He’s been with us the whole of pre-season - he’s done okay.

‘He’s had a good career (trialist striker), he’s played for Havant, and he’s come over to play for us.

‘It makes a difference if a nine can hold it up and link it, which he did brilliant today - it’ll bring in the attacking quality we’ve got behind him.'

Baffins are away to Hampshire Premier Leaguers Fleetlands this Saturday before four home friendlies against higher tier opponents.

Worthing (July 20), Chichester (July 24), Dorking Wanderers (July 27) and Winchester (July 31) are all due to visit the PMC Stadium.

The Dorking game is a particularly attractive one against the team who were top of the National League South in 2020/21 prior to the mid-February null and voiding.

Ex-Hawks Wes Fogden, Jason Prior, Alfie Rutherford, Ed Harris and new signing Josh Taylor could all feature for the Surrey club.