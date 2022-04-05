'It's testament to his own character and his family's character for bringing him up' - Portsmouth lad and ex-Academy prospect continuing to flourish in first Football League season with Accrington

Yet Tommy Leigh has needed no time to adapt to life as a Football League player, as he continues to shine in his first season with John Coleman's Accy.

The 21-year-old struck twice in Accrington's thrilling 4-4 home League One draw with Cheltenham on Saturday.

That took Leigh's league scoring tally for the season to six goals in 18 appearances, while he has netted eight times in 22 outings in all competitions.

It's certainly been quite the rise for a player who after his Pompey release as a 16-year-old spent time turning out for AFC Portchester Reserves and under his dad, Steve, at Baffins Milton Rovers prior to moving to Isthmian League Premier Bognor.

And Leigh's Accy boss John Coleman has sung the midfielder's praises after his double in the Cheltenham draw.

Vastly experienced manager Coleman, currently in his eighth year with Accrington, believes both Leigh himself and his family deserve great credit for the character shown with the prospect uprooting from the south coast to make the move north to fulfill his Football League dream.

Tommy Leigh has netted eight times in 22 appearances for Accrington this season Picture: Accrington Stanley FC

‘He's learning the game, Tommy, he's only going to get better in my opinion, that's only my opinion,’ Coleman told the Accrington club website.

‘He first came up for a trial and we played him in a game for the under-23s. I knew then that he had enough to be able to work with us.

‘He's a good kid and he's got a great outlook on life as well as his football. You've got to think, flip it and look at it from his point of view, it's difficult because he's coming to the other side of the country on his own.

‘To settle in the way he has done, I think that's testament to his own character and his family's character for bringing him up.’

Tommy Leigh turned out for Baffins Milton Rovers as a teenager Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Leigh returned to his home city last month with Accrington, coming on as a 52nd-minute substitute as his side were thumped 4-0 at Fratton Park by 10-man Pompey.