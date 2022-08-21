Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport boss Shaun Gale is urging his squad to avoid a ‘yo yo season’ after throwing away a winning position at Chesham.

Boro have won both their Southern League Premier South home games of 2022/23, scoring six goals in the process.

But away from Privett Park they have yet to pick up a point, following up a 3-0 loss at Weston-super-Mare with a 2-1 setback at Chesham.

Dan Wooden has just put Gosport ahead at Chesham. Picture by Tom Phillips

Dan Wooden had put Gosport ahead deep into first-half stoppage time, but the hosts hit back in the second half through Zak Joseph and Ricardo German.

‘It was the most annoyed I’ve been after a game (as Gosport boss),’ declared Gale. ‘Because of the way we surrendered the lead to lose, and after being in total control of the first half.

‘I know we’ve only played four games, but we’ve got to be more consistent. I don’t want a yo yo season.

‘I know it’s been hard, we haven’t been able to play our strongest team yet, we’re missing key players. But we had more than enough (to hold on for the win at Chesham).

Pompey loanee midfielder Harry Jewitt-White at Chesham. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘It was frustrating, very frustrating.

‘We need to be more resilient. I told the players at half-time Chesham would come at us. They asked questions of us and unfortunately we didn’t have enough answers.

‘I’m not saying we deserved to win it, but if we want to be up there challenging these are the games we need to hold on and win.

Gosport pair Danny Hollands and Harvey Rew at Chesham. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘I would have taken a point - we know we’re not going to win every game - but to come away with nothing was disappointing.’

Gale named the same starting XI at Chesham as he had done for the midweek home win over Swindon Supermarine.

Midfielder Andreas Robinson was included in a league squad for the first time, after just a couple of training sessions following a bout of tendonitis. He was introduced late on but is clearly lacking match sharpness.

‘I toyed with the idea of changing it (the starting XI),’ said Gale. ‘You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. I’ve changed it before and regretted it, and not changed it and regretted it.’

Andreas Robinson made his competitive Gosport Borough debut at Chesham. Picture by Tom Phillips

Gosport could have snatched a draw but Harvey Bradbury’s shot hit a defender standing on the line.

Boro have two Southern League games in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend, both against newly-promoted clubs.

They are home to Plymouth Parkway on Saturday and travel to Hampshire rivals Winchester City on Bank Holiday Monday.