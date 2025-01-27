Baffins boss Danny Thompson speaks to his players after their Wessex League Cup final win over Petersfield in May 2023. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Danny Thompson has stepped down as Baffins Milton Rovers manager after the biggest defeat of his two-and-a-half year reign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s shock 6-0 mauling at mid-table Christchurch was seventh-placed Rovers’ third successive Wessex League Premier Division loss and left them six points adrift of the play-off zone.

The highlight of Thompson’s tenure was winning the Wessex League Cup at the end of his first season, 2022-23, while last season he led them to a fifth-placed finish - the highest position in the club’s short history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank Steve Cripps for trusting me to manage Baffins,” Thompson told his club’s website.

‘We’ve had a great couple of years and the players have given everything during my reign. Unfortunately, the last couple of weeks have been difficult on and off the pitch and I feel now is the right time for the club to move forward in a different direction.”

Christchurch, who had lost their previous five ninth tier games against Baffins since Thompson replaced Shaun Wilkinson as manager in the summer of 2022, struck three times in each half.

Addwell Chipangura completed his hat-trick with the fifth and six goals, with Joe Freak (2) and Drew Eccott-Young also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only the second time Baffins had conceded five league goals during Thompson’s time in charge, after a 5-2 home loss to Sherborne earlier this season.

In a video Baffins posted on X after the game, Thompson - who had arrived at Baffins as Wilkinson’s assistant in the summer of 2020 after previously managing Hampshire Premier Leaguers Infinity - talked about potentially resigning.

“It was an absolutely diabolical performance,” he remarked. “It’s tough to take. In two and a half years being manager of this football club, this is the lowest I have felt.

“The performance was a shambles, it was embarrassing. We never got going … it looked like the lads downed tools on me today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps it’s time for someone to come in and freshen things up.

“It might be time for me to step away and let someone else have a go at it while they still have an opportunity to make the play-offs. Perhaps that’s the way we need to go forward.”

Thompson’s resignation comes after Baffins had started the season in stunning style, reeling off eight successive league and cup wins.

Pre-season marquee signing Brett Pitman netted hat-tricks in two of his opening three PMC Stadium outings, while a superb 6-2 FA Vase thrashing of AFC Portchester further whetted the appetite for the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Pitman returned to Shaftesbury in November, after 18 goals in 20 appearances, Rovers’ league form remained decent - winning three and drawing two of their first five games without the former Pompey favourite, including a 2-2 draw at leaders Portchester.

However, the Christchurch debacle - the final straw for Thompson - followed on from ninth tier home defeats to Stoneham (which wasn’t a massive surprise given the Purples’ stunning form) and Blackfield (which was a surprise).

Matt Jones, Thompson’s assistant manager, will take interim charge - starting with a Premier trip to Downton tomorrow.