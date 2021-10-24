Moneyfields celebrate James Franklyn's leveller. Picture: Chris Hatton.

From the highs of being within 10 minutes of a Wembley final, to the low of a 3-2 first round exit at Southern Combination League leaders Littlehampton Town.

Moneys’ defeat means they have exited the tournament before USP have even kicked a ball in anger in it this term - due to last season’s achievements, they have a bye to the second round proper!

Moneys started with five of the team that had lined up against Binfield in the Vase semi-final in early May - Tom Price, Tom Cain, Callum Glen, Dec Seiden and James Franklyn. Another, Josh Hazell, came on as a sub.

James Franklyn (on ground, left) forces home Moneyfields' FA Vase leveller at Littlehampton. Picture: Chris Hatton

But the visitors quickly slipped 2-0 in arrears, Littlehampton netting twice in the opening 15 minutes. Though Steve Hutchings and Franklyn levelled in a second half revival, the Marigolds progressed courtesy of an 85th minute winner.

Turnbull said he didn’t know whether ‘to be upset or angry’ following the defeat.

‘We have got to stop giving away gift goals,’ he stated. ‘They were the better side in the first half, it could have been 4-0 at half-time. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

‘We got back in it, we deflated their balloon - the equaliser gave us massive impetus - but we didn’t have another to step up to. It was infuriating.

Moneyfields keeper Tom Price collides with Littlehampton's Liam Humphries. Picture: Chris Hatton

‘We set them (Moneyfields team) up as well as we can do at this level, but we didn’t execute the game plan.

‘We can’t keep playing in halves. Against Hamworthy (2-1 Wessex Premier loss the previous week) we were good in the first half but not the second. Here we were awful first half - I can’t think of a single player who had a good half. But second half we got stuck in, fair play.’

Turnbull added: ‘The mood was flat afterwards, very down. There were comments like ‘we should have beaten them’, but we didn’t. It’s time to put up or shut up for some - they’ve got to stop talking the talk and start walking the walk. It’s starting to get to me a bit.

‘We’ve conceded 16 goals in 11 league games - that’s unacceptable if you want to achieve what we want to.

Moneyfields' Adam Cripps, right, at Littlehampton. Picture: Chris Hatton

‘I don’t know if I’m upset or angry – probably a mixture of both.’

Littlehampton’s main goal threat was Joe Benn, who entered the Vase tie with 26 to his name this term. Though he didn’t add to his extensive list, Moneys still conceded three times.

‘The first goal we had three opportunities to stop the player running from midfield,’ Turnbull complained. ‘It was criminal really. The second goal there were two free headers - I don’t know if players switched off or if there was any complacency.

‘I suppose I’ve got the Vase monkey off my back now - people won’t be reverting back to what happened last season any more.

Moneyfields' Josh Hazell (left) blocks a Littlehampton attack. Picture: Chris Hatton

‘I had some messages in the week saying ‘oh I really fancy you for the trophy this season.’ Was that mind games at my expense? Why would you think that?

‘Most people, outside of our club, would have expected us to lose (in the second qualifying round) to Portchester, so we’ve gone a round further than we were expected to.’

Young right-back Chad Cornwell is facing a few months on the sidelines after suffering a broken bone in his foot during the first half at Littlehampton.

Moneyfields return to Wessex Premier action at home to Hamble Club on Tuesday.