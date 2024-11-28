Semark’s first managerial role was at Portchester-based Castletown, a club he founded, in the Portsmouth Saturday League, before spells at Ryde United and Leigh Park United.

He managed both Horndean’s reserves and first team before Tony Mount persuaded him to take over the reserves at Havant Town.

From there he progressed to become first team boss at Fareham Town, then in the Southern League.

Semark then returned to Westleigh Park to become Havant Town’s last-ever manager, joining them in 1997 along with his Cams Alders assistant Mick Jenkins – the year before they merged with Waterlooville in 1998.

Due to the FA insisting that all existing contracts were honoured, Ville boss Billy Gilbert – rather than Semark – was appointed manager of the newly-formed Havant & Waterlooville.

After spells with Romsey Town and Boarhunt, Seamark once againr returned to Havant as manager of the original Hawks women’s side in 2007.

For five years, alongside Trevor Brock, he oversaw progreession from the county divisions to the third tier of the female game.

In 2009/10, Hawks stunned Cardiff City - a team full of Welsh internationals - with a 2-1 away win in the third round of the FA Women’s Cup. In round four, drawn away to the famous Doncaster Belles, Hawks took the lead before 6-1, the last three goals coming in the closing stages.

Semark’s final managerial role was with Chichester City ladies’ development squad, stepping down at the end of the 2016-17 season.

In his later years Semark moved to Brighton to live with his son Rob. He passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family.

Rob told The News: “Dad didn’t care much for work, he said his work was football. He took it so seriously, he put his whole heart into it.

“He founded Castletown and built the whole infrastructure – first team, reserves, youth team.

"He was so passionate and committed. They had Christmas dos, end of season parties at grand hotels. Everyone was dressed up in their fancy clobber, all the wives were there, it was a big thing. You just don’t get things like that any more.

“It’s unbelievable how many people adored him, they had the utmost respect for him. I’ve had so many messages, it’s been really touching.

“Dad was just a genuine person, and in life you don’t meet many people like that – let alone in football where people can have an ulterior motive.

"His level of enthusiasm and commitment in football was unparalled, I feel.”

Rob added: “Dad had a bit of ill health around the Millennium and could have dropped out of football, but he kept going by taking over at Boarhunt.

"Then he entered a new phase working in women’s football, and he absolutely adored that.”

Brock, who worked alongside Semark at both Horndean and Hawks, said: “He was a wonderful bloke, absolutely outstanding.

“I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. All his players enjoyed playing under him.”

1 . Blast from the past. Horndean. Dick Semark takes his place in this 1980s Horndean FC team picture. Back (from left) Steven Tee, Ian Shepard, Kev Gibbins, Dave Gladding, Tyrone Hoare, Neil Parkins, Bobby Stokes, Adrian Gilbert, Ian Usher, Paul Bandy and Keith Farbrace. Middle: Trevor Brock (secretary), Dick Semark (joint manager), Kevin Latham, Richard Collins, Richard Maclaren, Steve Cornish, Kevin Stokes, Mick Burden, Paul Hill, Dave Morgan, Graham Latham, Tony Mount (joint manager), Mike Oliver. Front: Paul Hinks, Dave Holden, Peter Grange, Gary Coleman, Lee Russell, Geoff Simpson (captain), Chris Walder, Mark Bailey, Gary Warton, Dave Head, Mick Scriven Photo: Archive Photo Sales