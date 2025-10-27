Jay Rosa thrills fans at Pompey Women’s clash with Southampton
Earlier in the day, Rosa energized the fanzone with freestyle demonstrations and skill challenges, awarding Pompey scarves to kids who completed his tricks. His interactive sessions encouraged young fans to try their own football skills while celebrating achievement and confidence.
At half-time, Rosa took to the pitch, dazzling the crowd with intricate footwork and high-energy routines. After the show, he stayed on to meet fans, pose for photos, and inspire the next generation of footballers.
“Seeing kids take on challenges, try new skills, and feel proud of what they can achieve is just incredible,” Rosa said.
Currently touring stadiums across England, Jay combines breathtaking performances with advocacy for mental health awareness through the charity Mind. Appearances like Fratton Park allow him to connect directly with fans, sparking creativity, confidence, and meaningful conversations about wellbeing.
Follow Jay Rosa’s freestyle journey on Instagram and TikTok: @jayrosa1_.