Franco Tossi scores one of his two goals for Meon Milton against Rowner. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Barry Jeans and Franco Tossi both netted twice for the Mid-Solent League Division 1 side in a 5-1 victory over Rowner Rovers. Ben Johns was also on target.

In the league, Mob Albion took over top spot after another goal spree from Harry Potter.

For the second league game running, Potter struck five times - the latest burst in a 6-0 victory over lowly Portchester Rovers at Westleigh Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meon Milton (yellow) v Rowner. Picture: Kevin Shipp

A fortnight earlier, Potter had scored all his side’s goals in a 5-2 victory over Southbourne.

Earlier in the season he struck twice in a 5-5 draw against Burrfields and a 6-0 caning of Wymering.

Burrfields had two hat-trick heroes in their 7-2 Division 1 victory against Southbourne.

Jack Palmer and Tom Duff shared six of the goals as Burrfields avenged their 2-0 loss earlier in the season. An own goal completed the scoring.

Meon Milton's Barry Jeans converts a penalty against Rowner. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Both Mob Albion and Burrfields are on their travels in the last 32 of the Hampshire Vase this weekend.

Mob travel to FC Stunde, who are top of the Southampton League Junior 2 - the fourth tier of that league.

Stunde have belted 70 goals in winning 10 of their 11 league games so far, with Henrique Rocha their equivalent of Potter.

Rocha has netted 17 times in his eight appearances this season. Stunde have other goal threats as well - Alpha Sesay, Matt Gray and Blair Hobbs also hitting trebles in a 12-3 league win against Chamberlayne Reserves in September, and John Callaway netting three times in a 7-1 victory against the same opposition last weekend.

Meon Milton (yellow) v Rowner. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Burrfields travel to the Isle of Wight to face East Cowes Vics Reserves, while Harvest Reserves host Hedge End Town Reserves - their first match at their new East Meon base.

Meon Milton (yellow) v Rowner. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Meon Milton (yellow) v Rowner. Picture: Kevin Shipp