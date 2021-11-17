Joe Briggs making a real impact on Moneyfields return after netting four times to sink Whitchurch

Joe Briggs scored all four goals in Moneyfields' cup win at Whitchurch. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (200419-5)

Briggs, featuring for just the second time after returning to Moneys from AFC Portchester this month, was the star performer and grabbed all the goals in a convincing 4-0 second round win.

The returning Moneyfields attacker netted a 13-minute first half treble to put Glenn Turnbull's men three goals to the good inside 18 minutes.

Briggs even teed up team-mate Josh Hazell to net before the break, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

But Briggs would add a fourth after 57 minutes to take Moneyfields past Whitchurch.

Boss Turnbull has been pleasantly surprised at how quickly his new signing has settled with Moneys in his first two outings.

‘It was a good night if you were Briggo! He set another up for Josh Hazell as well, he tapped one in, but he was given offside,’ said Turnbull.

‘I think he missed a little bit of pre-season (at Porchester; Joe), he missed a little bit of certain stuff, but he's hit the ground running.

‘He came on and made a definite impact Saturday when we brought him on just after half time.

‘He set up Steve (Hutchings) within five minutes, he then probably should have scored, he had a chance to score - but once he’s sharper he'd have probably scored that on Saturday.

‘We played him a different position, Franko (James Franklyn) dropped to the bench, so he played in the 10.

‘He (Joe) did well, he linked play well, when Dec Seiden came off with a knock - he got a boot to the face - so we moved Briggo up top and Franko came on.’

A brilliant night for Briggs started when he fired Moneyfields ahead after just five minutes.

Number two arrived nine minutes later before he completed his 13-minute treble after 18 minutes - with all three goals set up by front man Dec Seiden.

Briggs thought he had turned provider, laying on for wing-back Hazell to net, his effort was ruled out for offside.