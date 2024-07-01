Joe Michalczuk: A clarification

A News article published on portsmouth.co.uk on April 25, 2024, entitled “I don't fear death. I fought to save Portsmouth”: Mark Trapani on double cancer battle’ included a reference to a letter sent by Joe Michalczuk which was described as 'vile'.

Although he was a vocal opponent of supporter ownership and believed it was not the right direction for Portsmouth FC, Mr Michalczuk has said he never sent any communications which warranted this description. We are happy to set this matter straight and apologise for any false impression created.