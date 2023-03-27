News you can trust since 1877
John Willett makes winning start as Paulsgrove’s third manager of the Hampshire Premier League season

Johnny Willett made a winning start as Paulsgrove’s third manager of the Hampshire Premier League season.

By Simon Carter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
New Paulsgrove manager Johnny Willett. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Willett oversaw Saturday’s 1-0 home Premier Division victory over lowly Overton United following Kev Neal’s decision to step down last midweek.

Neal had only taken over from Steve Ledger - now reserve team boss at Baffins Milton Rovers - a few weeks into the 2022/23 campaign.

‘Kev’s decided he wants to take a bit of time out of football,’ said Willett.

Paulsgrove's Callum Boateng (blue) v Overton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
‘The committee asked me if I would look after the team, I’ve been involved in the coaching side.

‘Even though Kev’s name was down as manager, we were virtually joint managers.

‘I said I’ll take it on until the end of the season and then we start afresh. There’s the option to carry on if I want to.’

Though Grove are mid-table, results have been good since the turn of the year - they have now won six of their 10 league games in 2023.

Paulsgrove's Jake Pepall (blue) v Overton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
That run has coincided with the return to the club of players such as Tom Doughty, Sam Kessack, keeper Jack Hampson and Josh Holmes.

Jake Pepall scored the only goal against Overton from the penalty spot in the second half.

‘Some people said it was a bit dubious,’ remarked Willett, ‘but the ref had missed one just before that.

‘That’s football - you’re going to get controversies.’

While it’s been a tough season for Grove, Willett is confident brighter times lie ahead.

The plan is to bring back a reserve team for next season, and also to enter an under-18 side into the Hampshire Development League on a Sunday afternoon.

Grove’s reserves won the Hampshire Combination East title last season but had to fold after that due to a lack of players.

‘This (the HPL) is a tough league, people don’t realise how tough it is,’ said Willett. ‘The biggest problem for teams in this league is availability.

‘We’ll just look to see this season out and then start afresh.

‘When Kev and I came in last year everything was up in the air, but now the club is starting to get back on track.’

Grove travel to Hayling United next Saturday before a midweek trek to Andover New Street Swifts.

And they could have a big say in the title race, having still to play top two Colden Common and Clanfield.

