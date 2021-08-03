Josh Hazell becomes latest US Portsmouth player to join exodus to Moneyfields

Josh Hazell (maroon/blue) has left US Portsmouth to join Moneyfields. Picture: Keith Woodland

The experienced wing-back is likely to get minutes for the reserves in tomorrow’s Hampshire Premier League opener at Paulsgrove before being included in the first team squad for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Stoneham.

Hazell follows ex-USP colleagues Tom Price, Liam Kyle, Elliott Turnbull, Tom Cain, Harry Birmingham, Sonny Harnett-Balkwill, Owen Haly, Callum Glen, Jordan Pile, Harry Bedford, James Franklyn, Dec Seiden and Tyler Moret.In addition, George Molyneaux, Toby Toman and Kieran Dowell have left USP Reserves to sign for Moneyfields Reserves.

Moneys are without several first team squad members for tonight’s Wessex Premier curtain-raiser against Cowes Sports at Dover Road (7.30pm).Moret is injured - he still hasn’t played since a freak knee injury last May sustained while he was taking part in a post-match celebration team picture - and Glen is self-isolating.

Ollie Long and Bradey Norton will take part in the warm-up, but won’t be in the 16-man squad, while striker Mig Dark and midfielder Danny Burroughs could also be handed reserve minutes tomorrow after suffering pre-season injuries.

Captain Steve Hutchings is working away in King’s Lynn, but is driving back to play against Cowes in what is Moneys’ first Wessex League game since April 2017.

Apart from his USP contingent, Turnbull could hand competitive debuts to ex-Southampton Academy midfielder Matt McGlinchey and former Horndean defender Josh Mound tonight.

Rob Evans, back at Moneys for a third spell after a few years at Portchester, is also likely to start.

Turnbull is hoping for a better night than the only previous occasion when he managed Moneys in a Wessex game.

Along with chairman Pete Seiden, Turnbull was placed in temporary charge in October 2015 after Miles Rutherford had left for Chichester and before Dave Carter took over.

Their sole match in charge was a home game against leaders Salisbury, who romped to a 6-1 victory - Moneys ending with eight men after red cards for Conor Bailey, Tom Chapman and debutant Dan Woodward!

‘I think we took the lead that night,’ recalled Turnbull. ‘By the end, though, I think we weren’t even second best, we were third best.’