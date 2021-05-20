Josh Taylor’s departure will be the first of many as Hawks boss Paul Doswell plans major summer squad revamp

Josh Taylor has left Hawks to sign for National League South rivals Dorking Wanderers. Photo by Dave Haines

Manager Paul Doswell revealed around 10 of last season's squad will not be remaining at Westleigh Park for the 2021-22 National League South season.

Midfielder Taylor, who has become the latest Hawks player to swap the club for Dorking Wanderers, was offered a new deal to remain.

However, the 26-year-old, who Doswell previously worked with at Sutton prior to the past two pandemic-blighted seasons at Hawks, has joined the equally ambitious Wanderers.

Doswell has made no secret of the fact he is plotting a major squad overhaul this summer.

Hawks have already announced those with a year left to run on two-year deals - Ross Worner, Sam Magri, Benny Read, Billy Clifford, Theo Widdrington, Tommy Wright, Godfrey Poku and George McLennan - will be staying.

But there are not expected to be many others from the 2020/21 squad still at the club when pre-season training starts next month.

Doswell told The News: 'There are going to be eight or nine departures. They’re all contracted until June 30 so that will be announced on July 1.

'I know people are keen to find out who and who isn’t but out of respect to their contracts we’re not going to do that.

‘He’s (Josh Taylor) been with me for five years when he was obviously at Sutton for three of those and then two with Havant.

‘He felt he needed a fresh challenge and he’s joining a very good football club.

‘They’re on the up, Dorking, and apart from when he plays us I’ve got nothing but nice things to say about him.

‘I knew that he was looking to get a fresh challenge.

'Dorking is a lot closer to his home as well, they train in the evenings so he can work and do his personal training during the day. There are lots of good reasons why Josh has done it.

‘From a pure footballing challenge he wanted a fresh challenge and it’s something I’ve been aware of.'

Taylor joins Danny Kedwell, who has been appointed Cray Wanderers player/manager, in officially leaving the club since the National League South 'null and voiding' in February.

Taylor is the fifth Hawk to join Dorking since the summer of 2018, following Ed Harris, Jason Prior, Alfie Rutherford and Wes Fogden.