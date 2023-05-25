Coach & Horses Albion keeper Adam Puckett, right, after his three shoot-out saves helped his side win the Challenge Cup. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Puckett saved three penalties in a pulsating shoot-out which finished 12-11 in his side’s favour following a 2-2 draw at AFC Portchester in the final of the CoPSL’s Challenge Cup.

There was also drama before penalties, with Wicor having a man sent off in the first half of normal time and Albion levelling seconds from the end of extra time.

As tensions rose, there were five missed penalties in the shoot-out with Wicor twice having kicks to win the silverware. But Puckett saved from Moulay Ousman and Sam Kessack.

Coach & Horse Albion celebrate their penalty shoot-out win against Wicor Mill. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There was also the rare sight of a red card being shown in the shoot-out - Albion’s Alfie Johnson dismissed for dissent to the referee after missing his spot-kick.

The final pitted Wicor, the CoPSL top flight title winners, against an Albion side that had won all 14 matches en route to finishing top of Division 3 in their first season.

Wicor were reduced to 10 men after about 20 minutes when midfielder Billy Butcher was sent off for dissent.

But the 10 men took an interval lead through a Jake Pepall penalty.

Tommy Tierney forced extra-time with a second half leveller, but Kessack put Wicor back in front.

Just when it looked as if Wicor would add the Challenge Cup to the Buster Gordon Cup they had won last month, Craig Watkinson - nicknamed ‘Grandad’ by his team-mates, at 31 he is the oldest player in the squad - popped up with a second leveller.

Wicor’s season then ended with their second cup final loss on penalties - they had previously been beaten by Crofton Saints in the Portsmouth & District FA Victory Cup final at Cams Alders after another 2-2 draw.

Albion now look forward to playing Wicor again in 2023/24, having already been told they will bypass the second tier and be promoted into the top flight.