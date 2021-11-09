Late drama as Moneyfields come from behind to knock holders Hamworthy out of the Wessex League Cup

James Franklyn, left, scored the injury time winner that knocked holders Hamworthy out of the Wessex League Cup tonight. Picture: Mike Cooter

The Hammers appeared on course to reach the quarter finals when they entered the last five minutes leading through a Max Willcock header.

The visitors were good value for their lead, and would have been virtually out of sight but for two superb first half saves from Tom Price.

But Josh Bailey grabbed an equaliser and, in time added on, James Franklyn stroked home the winner to book Moneys a last eight trek to Shaftesbury.

It was revenge for the former US Portsmouth contingent in the Moneys ranks that had lost last season’s final 3-1 to Hamworthy at AFC Portchester.

Six of the USP starting XI that day - Price, Tom Cain, Elliott Turnbull, Callum Glen, Jordan Pile and Franklyn - also started for Glenn Turnbull’s side tonight. In addition, Josh Hazell - a sub in last season’s final - also started while Dec Seiden came off the bench in the first half for the injured Mig Dark.

In contrast, the Hammers only fielded two of the starting XI that lifted the trophy last May - Lee Francis and Ed Hodge.

And while Moneys fielded seven of the XI that had started last Saturday’s league win against Alton, Hammers boss Tim Sills made seven changes to the side that had started the 0-0 draw at Bashley.

Moneys’ pre-match plans were hit when captain Steve Hutchings was ruled out after suffering a blow out on the A34 on his way back from working in Northamptonshire.

In his absence, Hammers keeper Lucas Barringer - while hardly a spectator - wasn’t called upon to make a save in the first half.

At the other end, Price pulled off two great stops in the space of five minutes.

First, he blocked a close range effort from Willcock - following a left-wing cross from Jamie Beasley - before producing an even better save, an absolutely outstanding stop, to keep out Jack Satterley’s near post effort from another Beasley cross.

Into the second half and another cross from Beasley found Francis at the far post, but he could only send a header wide.

Moneys introduced Josh Mound on the hour mark, moving Hazell from the right side to left wing-back in place of Turnbull.

But less than 60 seconds later, right back Joe Wearden found himself in acres of room behind Hazell and his cross was firmly headed in by the unmarked Willcock.

That gave Moneys an ultra tough task as Hamworthy aren’t a side who concede many goals. They also don’t lose many games - just four in 47 league and cup outings before this match stretching back to the start of last season.

It looked as if Moneys’ luck might be out when Seiden’s 20-yarder thudded against the bar on 75 minutes.

But the hosts kept on attacking, and more space started to appear in the Hammers’ defence, especially on their right side which Hazell started to exploit.

Though struggling with cramp, Hazell was still able to fire in the inviting cross which Bailey converted at the far post.

Then, with penalties looming, sub Harry Birmingham – on for the injured Adam Cripps - thumped a long ball forward for Franklyn to chase. As Barringer came out to challenge, the ball fell kindly for Franklyn who just had to roll his shot into an empty net.

That condemned Hamworthy to just a second loss in 24 league and cup games this season, with their only other defeat coming against higher tier Cirencester in the FA Cup.

Moneyfields: Price, Turnbull (Mound, 60), Hazell, Evans, Cripps (Birmingham 77), Cain, Glen, Pile, Dark (Seiden, 43), Bailey, Franklyn.