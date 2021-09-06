Late leveller denies ‘exceptional’ Clanfield a shock Hampshire Premier League win against high-flying Denmead
Clanfield boss Lee Blakeley praised his side’s ‘exceptional’ second half performance against Hampshire Premier League high-fliers Denmead.
Denmead, who had started the game in second place, needed a late goal from ex-Clan striker Owen Milne to rescue a point from a 1-1 Senior Division draw at Westleigh Park.
Bayley Whitcombe - whose goals helped Meon Milton to the Mid-Solent League title last term - had poked Clanfield in front from a Charlie McNally cross.
Blakeley freely admitted his side had ‘rode their luck’ in the opening half against a Denmead side who had crashed in 28 goals in their opening six top flight games following promotion.
‘We changed a few things at half-time and our application in the second half was exceptional,’ he said.
‘We didn’t give them time on the ball, we were disciplined as a team.
‘It was a little bit disappointing we conceded late on, but a point was a fair result.
‘For a young team, that’s only one defeat in four games now.’
Clanfield were minus striker Adam Smalley, who was self-isolating, so played Whitcombe and ex-Moneyfields player McNally up front.
Next weekend they have a trip to divisional rivals Sway in the Hampshire Premier League Cup. Denmead travel to rock bottom Lyndhurst in the league on the same day before a League Cup trip to table-topping Moneyfields Reserves on Wednesday, September 14.