Late leveller denies ‘exceptional’ Clanfield a shock Hampshire Premier League win against high-flying Denmead

Clanfield keeper Gareth Wiseman can't stop this Denmead shot. Picture: Martyn White

Denmead, who had started the game in second place, needed a late goal from ex-Clan striker Owen Milne to rescue a point from a 1-1 Senior Division draw at Westleigh Park.

Bayley Whitcombe - whose goals helped Meon Milton to the Mid-Solent League title last term - had poked Clanfield in front from a Charlie McNally cross.

Blakeley freely admitted his side had ‘rode their luck’ in the opening half against a Denmead side who had crashed in 28 goals in their opening six top flight games following promotion.

Kristian Budini (Clanfield, blue) v Denmead. Picture: Martyn White

‘We changed a few things at half-time and our application in the second half was exceptional,’ he said.

‘We didn’t give them time on the ball, we were disciplined as a team.

‘It was a little bit disappointing we conceded late on, but a point was a fair result.

‘For a young team, that’s only one defeat in four games now.’

Clanfield's Charlie McNally (blue). Picture: Martyn White.

Clanfield were minus striker Adam Smalley, who was self-isolating, so played Whitcombe and ex-Moneyfields player McNally up front.

Next weekend they have a trip to divisional rivals Sway in the Hampshire Premier League Cup. Denmead travel to rock bottom Lyndhurst in the league on the same day before a League Cup trip to table-topping Moneyfields Reserves on Wednesday, September 14.

Kristian Budini (Clanfield, blue). Picture by Martyn White.

Kristian Budini (Clanfield, blue). Picture by Martyn White.

Sonny Locke (Clanfield, blue). Picture: Martyn White.