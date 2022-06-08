The Royals' leading scorer from last season has opted on a return step 4 football with Southern League South Division Sholing for the forthcoming season.

Wort was a sensation in front of goal for Carter's men in the previous campaign, netting 40 times in his 48 outings as Portchester ended the season seventh in the Wessex League Premier standings.

Added to that, the Royals have been dealt a blow with Rafa Ramos, who starred after arriving at the club at the turn of the year, decided to try his luck at newly promoted Southern League South Division Bashley next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Portchester's leading scorer from last season Lee Wort has left the club to rejoin Sholing Picture: Daniel Haswell

Between the attacking duo, Wort and Ramos contributed 53 goals for Portchester in the 2021-22 season - not forgetting the latter only arrived at the club in late December and still managed a return of 13 strikes.

But Portchester boss Carter is remaining relaxed, revealing he remains in discussions with possible new recruits, including potential new strike arrivals, while he is hopeful of retaining the services of Brazilian forward Felipe Barcelos.

He said: ‘I haven't done too much to be honest (signing activity), I'm letting all the other clubs scrap away over the bits and pieces, I'm doing my stuff quietly. I'm not looking for Wessex players, I'm looking for better than that, I'm doing my bits quietly.

‘We're not going to start announcing our stuff until next Monday. I want to get my full squad signed and ready then we'll start announcing what we've got.

‘I'm more than confident (can find replacements to cover Wort and Ramos goals). I've known for a little while about Lee, the reason he stopped playing there (Sholing) was because of the travel (Southern League), but now he can do that so fair play to him.

‘I've got potential signings I've been speaking to. I knew Lee was going a couple of weeks ago, he actually rang me when I was in Jamaica, so it was expected.

‘I've got other potential signings. We've got Felipe (Barcelos) as well, who came in last season, hopefully he's going to re-sign as well.’

For Wort, his move sees his return to a Sholing side where he is the club record scorer with 256 goals in 472 career appearances.

While with Ramos also making the switch to a step 4 side in Bashley, Carter had no qualms about the pair progressing with exits to teams higher up the pyramid.

‘Most of them (last season's squad) have confirmed they're not going anywhere. Most of the lads followed me from Moneyfields, obviously you've got people trying to sign the lads - offering this, that and the other - but I'm quietly confident the majority will stay and I can get the potential new signings I want to give us a chance for next season,’ said Carter.