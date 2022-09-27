Latest on Portsmouth midfielder Harry Jewitt-White’s Gosport Borough loan spell

The teenager’s stint in the seventh tier of English football is due to end this week.

So far, he hasn’t had too many chances to impress due to a suspension, the Queen’s passing and a Welsh youth international call-up.

Jewitt-White was handed a three-game suspension after being sent off in Boro’s August Bank Holiday Southern League win at Winchester.

Pompey loanee midfielder Harry Jewitt-White, right. Picture by Tom Phillips

That ban took up an extra week due to Gosport’s league game being postponed following the death of the Queen on September 10.

And the player is part of the Welsh under-21 squad preparing to face Austria tonight.

‘That (a loan extension) is something we’ll be looking to reignite,’ said Gosport boss Shaun Gale.

‘I’ve spoken to Danny (Cowley) and it’s a case of making sure the boxes are ticked. It all comes down to costs but hopefully we can get something sorted because we’ve missed Harry, we’ve missed his energy in midfield.’

Gosport aim to continue their 100 per cent home Premier South record on Wednesday against Poole Town.

The Dolphins are fresh from a 5-0 thrashing of Yate, which included a goal from Gale’s former Hawks colleague and one-time Pompey midfielder Wes Fogden.

Jake Andrews, currently on loan from Hawks, was also among the scorers. And so was Tony Lee, who has returned to Poole after a loan spell with National League South newcomers Farnborough.

Lee struck over 30 league goals for the Dorset club last season, including a brace in a thrilling 4-3 opening-day defeat at Privett Park.

Teenage centre half Finn Walsh-Smith could come back into contention after missing last Saturday’s controversial 1-0 league loss at Truro City.

Brad Tarbuck could be a doubt, though, after missing training last night due to a tight hamstring.

With Pat O’Flaherty still nursing a facial injury, teenager Nick Harvey will continue in goal.

Boro have ‘dominated’ games in recent weeks - two FA Cup ties against Paulton Rovers and at Truro - but paid the price for not taking their chances.

‘We need to be a bit more ruthless,’ said Gale. ‘We’re dominating games possession-wise.

‘We know we can score goals because we were doing so earlier in the season.

‘The performance at Truro was outstanding. I’d be the first to criticise if we weren’t playing well, and it was a cruel way to lose - anyone who has seen the video knows it was never a penalty.

‘But weave to pick ourselves up and go again. Poole is a big game, an important game, and we have to do our level best to get three points.

