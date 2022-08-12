Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker was told by a club official he had become the first Moneys player to net five goals in a first team game after going nap in the FA Cup win at Bemerton Heath.

Moneys make a quick return to the Salisbury area on Saturday to face newly-promoted Laverstock.

On the last occasion the two clubs met in a Wessex Premier fixture, Moneys swarmed to an 8-0 away win in April 2012. And five of those goals were scored by George Gregory on one of his three starts that season.

George Gregory, right, struck five times for Moneyfields on their last Wessex League visit to Laverstock a decade ago. Picture: Allan Hutchings (131196-996)

Jack Lee is the sole survivor of the Moneys side that romped to victory a decade ago who could feature again this weekend.

Other players that day were Conor Bailey, now at AFC Portchester,current Horndean keeper Cameron Scott and Baffins’ Rob Evans. Also in the starting XI was Deans boss Michael Birmingham.

The 2011/12 campaign was Lavvy’s fourth Wessex Premier campaign, and in all of them they conceded over 100 goals.

They did beat Moneys 2-1 in Wiltshire in 2010/11, though – current US Portsmouth boss Fraser Quirke netting the visitors’ consolation.

There’s an early-season clash between the clubs that finished third and fourth in the Wessex Premier last term.

Horndean host Shaftesbury having lost twice to the Dorset club in 2021/22 - 5-2 away and 3-2 at home, the latter occasion seeing Deans play with 10 men for 76 minutes after Luke Dempsey was sent off.

Shaftesbury may have lost boss Ollie Cherrett in the summer, in the wake of winning the Wessex League Cup, but some of last season’s key players remain.

In particular, strikers Asa Phillips and Ash Pope and midfielder Luke Delaney, who all netted in the 5-2 win against Horndean last December.

Deans have started the season well, beating Moneyfields (1-0, league) and higher division Thatcham (3-2, FA Cup) - new signing Rudi Blankson scoring three times.

US Portsmouth will be hoping it’s 13th time lucky when they visit Hythe & Dibden.

USP haven’t won any of their last 12 league games, picking up just three points in the process.

The last time they tasted a Wessex win was back on January 29 - against Hythe! That day they won 2-1 at the Victory Stadium.

Hythe stayed up last season due to a stunning finish, winning their last five games, and started this season with a 2-2 draw against Laverstock.

There was a debut goal for striker Craig Feeney, who has vast Southern League experience with AFC Totton and who help Winchester City win promotion to Premier South in 2021/22.

Fareham Town will be aiming to extend their 100 per cent to the season to four games at Brockenhurst.

The Reds defeated Stoneham in their Wessex opener and have followed that up with wins against Hythe (FA Cup) and Romsey (Hampshire Senior Cup).

They have only conceded one goal so far - a penalty against Hythe - which is a far cry from last season’s defensive headaches.

Brock, who lost last season’s top scorer Silvano Obeng to Winchester in the summer, have suffered two defeats so far.

They were beaten 3-1 by Christchurch in their Wessex opener before crashing 4-0 at Badshot Lea in the FA Cup.

Up front, Brock have signed Ollie Dennett, who has had spells with Hawks, Alresford and Lymington Town in recent seasons.

AFC Portchester have yet to concede in 2022/23 after beating Cowes (1-0, league) and Corsham (2-0, FA Cup).

They travel to a Blackfield & Langley side drubbed 7-1 at home by newly promoted Bemerton Heath in their Wessex curtain-raiser.

Clayd Roach, who had a short spell at Portchester last term, grabbed Blackfield’s consolation that day, and also netted twice in last weekend’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Christchurch.