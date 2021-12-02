League leaders Horndean to be without top scorer Connor Duffin as they bid to get back on track at Shaftesbury

Horndean striker Connor Duffin starts a two-game suspension for the trip to Shaftesbury. Picture: Keith Woodland (211219-75)

Star striker Duffin, the Wessex Premier's joint top scorer with 26 goals this term, begins the first of a two-game suspension when the table-topping Deans travel to Shaftesbury on Saturday.

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham conceded it will be a blow being without talisman Duffin on the back of a 5-1 home defeat to Fareham last time out.

But the Deans boss believes it provides the perfect opportunity for another member of his squad to stake their claim for a starting spot moving forward.

And what better way to do it than proving their credentials for league leaders Horndean on the back of just a third league defeat of the campaign last time out.

Birmingham stressed: ‘We’ve got no Jack Lee, he’s got a four-game suspension, and we’ve got no Connor Duffin, who’s got a two-game suspension.

‘It is what is it is. We’ve got a squad where we feel as though we’ve got good cover and now it’s up to these people to get the shirt and keep the shirt.

‘Duffers misses the next two games, Shaftesbury away and Moneyfields away, if someone comes in and does well then they’ll keep the shirt at Bournemouth, it’s simple, he shouldn’t have picked up five bookings.

‘Is Duffers going to be a big loss? Of course he’s going to be a big loss. But life continues, you move on.’

Birmingham says his side's surprise Fareham defeat has been addressed and it's now time for the league leaders to move on.

Although he is fully aware of the tough task which awaits them as they make the trip to face Shaftesbury this weekend.

Birmingham added: ‘We’ve got a tough game at Shaftesbury. Shaftesbury, to me, I fancied Shaftesbury to win the league because with the manager they’ve got (Ollie Cherett) and the momentum they had when they took Christchurch across there and they’ve made a couple of good signings.

‘We know Ollie is very, very good with his signings. They’ll be a very aggressive, attacking side, they’re a very, very good side going forward - probably one of the best in the league.

‘We know it’s going to be a real, real tough. They had an outstanding result away to Bashley midweek, it was absolutely outstanding beating them 5-3.