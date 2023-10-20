Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth are back in League One action this weekend aiming to maintain their spot at the top of the table when they host Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere in League One, we’ll be examining why a team will be forced to wear their away kit at home in their upcoming game at the weekend - and the reason is not as simple as you may imagine.

Additionally, we’ll also be taking a look at the winner of September’s goal of the month, after it was announced earlier today. The nominees for the award were Peter Kioso (Peterborough United), Callum Styles (Barnsley), Freddie Potts (Wycombe Wanderers) and Junior Quitirna (Fleetwood Town).

Why Leyon Orient will be forced to wear their away kit - at home

Leyton Orient will be forced to wear their away kit during their upcoming home game against Barnsley, after a fire on the Tykes’ team bus rendered their usual white away kit unavailable [via Mail Online]. Barnsley defender Barry Cotter shared photos of the blaze on his official Instagram story - it was a frightening moment for everyone involved, but thankfully, no one was harmed.

After the accident, Barnsley posted a message to their fans on social media: “We can confirm that on the way back from our fixture against Exeter City this evening, our club coach suffered complications and subsequently caught fire.

“All players and staff on board were evacuated safely. Everyone is in good health.We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response. The club will make no further comment at this time and is focused on ensuring the safe return of staff and players.”

Barnsley’s Callum Styles wins League One goal of the month

Barnsley star Callum Styles will collect the September iteration of the League One goal of the month award for his strike against Northampton Town - and rightly so [via EFL].