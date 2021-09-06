'Legends' come together for Baffins Milton Rovers 10-year anniversary exhibition meeting
Baffins Milton Rovers marked 10 years since officially forming with a meeting of 'Legends' at the PMC Stadium yesterday.
Players and officials associated with the club over the past decade or more came together for a Rovers celebration.
To mark 10 years since Baffins Milton Rovers were first launched, a meeting of the two Sunday League teams formed to create the Saturday League side - Baffins Milton and Milton Rovers - fielded 'Legends' teams for an anniversary exhibition match.
It was Baffins Milton, managed and captained for the day by committee member Sam Willett, who ran out 6-4 winners over club secretary Danny Rimmer's Milton Rovers' ‘Legends’ line up.
Current Baffins Milton Rovers striker Jason Parish struck twice for Baffins Milton while AFC Portchester under-23s boss Joe Noakes also netted a double.
Lloyd Atkins and Harley Pople were the others to strike for Willett's Baffins Milton's 'Legends'.
Goals from Paulsgrove's Shane Cornish, Moneyfields forward Tyler Moret, Bognor midfielder Aston Leigh and Stuart Dollery were not enough for the Milton Rovers side to claim victory.
Club committee member Willett says it was great to see so many families at the ground enjoying the exhibition match.
And he revealed Baffins Milton Rovers are exploring the idea of holding the fixture every year.
Willett said: ‘It was great to see so many families down for the day enjoying the event all put on for free by the club.
‘Speaking with the deputy chairman Tony Male after the game, we're hoping to make it a yearly event to help bring old players and staff together.
‘As a relatively young club, it's important to involve former players and staff to help build the club for the future.’