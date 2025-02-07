Local Whiteley Wanderers children's football teams score big with franchisee sponsorship

McDonald’s Franchisee, José Calaza, who owns and operates 12 restaurants in Hampshire, is proud to be the brand-new sponsor of both the Under-11 Comets and Under-12 Tornadoes youth teams for Whiteley Wanderers. The sponsorship will help support the youth teams by funding new kit for the current season.

José Calaza and his restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

The McDonald’s restaurant celebrated the new partnership by inviting the Under-11 Comets to their local restaurant at Whiteley Shopping Centre and hosting a meeting with their new sponsor.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee José Calaza, who owns and operates 12 restaurants in Hampshire, says: “Youth football is important for our community which is why through each of our restaurants we proudly support local teams, by providing new kit. It was fantastic to meet the Under-11 Comets, and I look forward to meeting the Under-12 Tornadoes soon, and seeing both teams enjoy playing their upcoming fixtures.”

Steven Davies, the manager of the Under-11 Comets at Whiteley Wanderers, says: “The Under-11 Comets and the Under-12 Tornadoes at Whiteley Wanderers are hugely grateful to McDonald’s for their sponsorship and supply of kit for our teams. The support of McDonald’s will allow us to continue to keep our membership fees low and give access to youth football regardless of background and ability. We look forward to working with McDonald’s to continue to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football.”

McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over ten million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June. To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram.