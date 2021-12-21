Locks Heath boss Dave Fuge receives one of four red cards in dramatic Hampshire Premier League victory over Sway

Locks Heath's Connor Johnson, left, was sent off in the dramatic Hampshire Premier League victory over Sway. Picture: Keith Woodland

Locks netted twice in the last five minutes to beat Sway 2-1 in the Senior Division and stay six points behind second-placed Denmead.

But Fuge had left the ground by that stage due to being ‘absolutely livid’ at being sent off towards the end of the first half - one of four dismissals in the game.

He received a red card after asking why Locks weren’t awarded a penalty for a foul on Adam Clark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chay Dugan was sent to the sinbin for complaining and, as tempers rose, Locks went down to nine men when Connor Johnson was sent off for a late challenge.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, Locks - despite their numerical disadvantage - were the better side in the second half.

They eventually levelled through a penalty from Ryan Bath - his 23rd goal of the season - before Sway’s goalscorer, Sanchez McLean, was sent off.

Left-back Jack Maunder plundered a late winner and Sway’s keeper received the fourth red card of the afternoon for dissent after the final whistle had been blown.

‘I was sent off for asking the referee why he hadn’t given a penalty,’ reported Fuge. ‘It was the clearest decision I’ve seen all season.

‘Even the Sway manager was saying I hadn’t sworn or anything and asking why was I being sent off.

‘I was absolutely livid, I’d never been sent off in that manner before.’

Fuge added: ‘It was an odd game, with good football at both ends and played in a good spirit. You wouldn’t have said it was a four red card game.

‘We beat Sway 6-1 away earlier in the season but they’re a totally different side now. They’re a good side, they should be top three.’

It was the third time in their last five league and cup matches that Locks, meanwhile, had been reduced to 10 men before half-time.

Defender Shane Kent was dismissed after just 22 minutes of a Russell Cotes Cup tie at Wessex Leaguers Andover New Street - Locks still winning 1-0.

Kent was also sent off a few days later, towards the end of the first half in a league game against Denmead.