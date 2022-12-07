Locks Heath celebrating stunning cup success against two tiers higher opponents

Ryan Bath (red) has scored 15 league and cup goals in as many appearances for Locks Heath this season Picture: Keith Woodland

The Hampshire Premier Leaguers travelled to two divisions higher Blackfield & Langley in a second round tie and won 3-1 at Gang Warily.

Goals from Connor Johnson, top scorer Ryan Bath and Chay Dugan put them in total control before Sam Woodward bagged a consolation for the Wessex Premier strugglers.

The great result means Locks remain in the hunt for silverware on four fronts. In addition to the Southampton Senior Cup, they are through to the last 16 of the Hampshire FA Trophy, are still in the HPL Cup and are three points off the Senior Division leaders with two games in hand.

‘The lads were well up for it,’ said joint-manager Dave Hazelgrove.

‘Some of them could play in Wessex Prem or Wessex 1, but they’ve found somewhere here where they can enjoy their football and be competitive.’

Though Blackfield didn’t field a team of Wessex regulars, Locks were also missing key faces.

Connor Hilton - second top scorer with 12 goals - was absent along with Jake Smith, Brad Stone, Simon Stone and Jack Maunder. All five of those played in last weekend’s 5-1 Hampshire Trophy romp on the Isle of Wight against Vectis.

Bath plundered four goals in the Trophy win and last night’s strike against Blackfield took his seasonal tally to 15 in as many games this season - 10 starts and five sub appearances.

Former Gosport Borough boss Lee Molyneaux missed the Vectis tie but made his seventh league and cup start for the club at Blackfield.

Locks, who host Moneyfields Reserves in the league this weekend, have now won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.