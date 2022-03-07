Locks Heath cup tie more important to Moneyfields boss Glenn Turnbull than any remaining Wessex League game

Moneyfields celebrate winning the delayed 2019/20 Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Fratton Park last April, after a penalty shoot-out win against Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Moneys boss has missed his club’s last three games as a result of a Hampshire FA suspension following his sending off against Horndean in January.

Turnbull is back for Tuesday’s home Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final against two tiers lower Locks Heath (7.45pm).

It is Moneys’ third successive home tie against Hampshire Premier League Senior Division opposition as they bid to win the silverware for the third season running.

Moneys have previously blown away Clanfield (5-1) and Hayling United (7-1), but third-placed Locks - who knocked out Fareham on penalties in the last eight - should provide a stronger test.

‘We’ve got 10 games left, hopefully 11,’ said Turnbull, ‘and this is the most important one for us now.

‘We’ll be looking to go as strong as we possibly can.’

Such is Turnbull’s desire to secure a cup final place, he asked top scorer Steve Hutchings to plan a scheduled break around Tuesday’s visit of Locks rather than next Saturday’s league meeting (and final ever game at Dover Road before the builders move in) with Amesbury.

He would have done the same even if Moneys had been playing leaders Hamworthy rather than the rock bottom Wiltshire club.

Hutchings, having scored his 24th goal of the season against Alresford at the weekend, will start up front.

Turnbull will need to make at least two changes through, as defender Jack Chandler and striker Evan Harris are cup tied. Defender Adam Cripps and striker Tyler Moret come into contention, though.

Moneys have a busy start to March with Amesbury’s visit followed by trips to Alton next Tuesday and AFC Portchester three days later.

Moneys have agreed to the Royals’ request to bring their Wessex derby forward a day to Friday, March 18.

‘I don’t mind if it helps Portchester out,’ stated Turnbull. ‘I haven’t got an issue with it.

‘We’ll just use the league games left to look at players, shapes, formations.’

One thing he won’t be doing, though, is reducing his options.

Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson last week released four first teamers, with a view to giving youngsters more of a chance now his club’s promotion dream has realistically died.

Moneys are unlikely to finish in the top seven, but won’t be following suit.

Turnbull stated: ‘I’ll keep the squad I’ve got.

‘We’re a bit threadbare on numbers anyway after losing Macca (Matt McGlinchey), Pricey (Tom Price) and Bradey (Norton).’

Tuesday gives Turnbull his fourth cup semi-final as a manager inside the last 11 months in four different competitions. So far his record is one win - on penalties against Bemerton in the Wessex League Cup - and two losses (to Binfield on penalties in the FA Vase and Brockenhurst in the Russell Cotes Cup).

Tuesday’s winners will play either Gosport Borough or Petersfield Town at Westleigh Park on April 6 in the final.