Locks Heath take over top spot in Hampshire Premier League after thrashing previously unbeaten Clanfield at Westleigh Park

The former Fawley attacking midfielder has dropped down a level this season due to his work commitments.

He took his tally to six in five starts with a treble as Locks thrashed previously unbeaten Clanfield 5-0 at Westleigh Park.

Connor Johnson and Jack Maunder were also on target as Locks made it 24 goals in just six Senior Division games this season.

Jake Smith, left, with Conor Hilton after scoring one of his three goals in Locks Heath's 5-0 win against Clanfield at Westleigh Park. Picture by Richard Murray.

Clanfield’s misery was completed when Brandon Elliott - who was sent off on his Clanfield debut last November - was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Locks now top the table on goal difference from reigning champions Colden Common and Stockbridge, who lost top spot due to a 1-0 loss at QK Southampton. But Locks have a game in hand on both of them.

‘It was a decent result, a decent game,’ said Locks co-boss Ben Buckland.

‘For the first 15/20 minutes it was all them; I wouldn’t say we were clinging on, but after a while it just clicked into place.

‘I wouldn’t say the result will define their season, or ours - it’s still early days.’

Smith approached Locks in the summer asking if he could join, and he has made an instant impact.

After scoring twice on his debut in a 6-1 pasting of Liphook, he struck a late winner in his second outing at QK Southampton.

He also netted both goals as Locks took a 2-0 half-time lead at Clanfield - the first a penalty after Elliott had been booked for a handball.

Johnson struck within a minute of the second half starting - before being instantly subbed - while Maunder, from 25 yards, and Smith completed the nap hand.

Buckland and Dave Hazelgrove took over as managers last May after Dave Fuge resigned in the wake of an HPL Cup final loss to Sway.

Locks had also finished fifth in the Senior Division, with Fuge frustrated that player commitment levels had hampered a title bid.

‘Dave laid the foundations and we’re just carrying it on,’ said Buckland, who played 13 times for Locks’ first team last season despite being in his late 30s.

‘The commitment has improved this year. Last year I had to play a few times, this season hopefully I won’t get near the team.

‘It’s going ok so far, but I’m sure there will be a few blips on the road.’

Clanfield boss Lee Blakely rued: ‘Everything that could go wrong pretty much did.

‘Locks Heath were up for it and did a good job on us. It was probably the easiest game they’ve had all season.

‘I wasn’t happy but I’m not going to let it get me down.

‘We won’t lose in that manner again, showing no fight, workrate or desire.’

He added: ‘If you’d offered me four wins, a draw and a defeat in our first six games, when we had big players missing, I’d probably have taken that.’

Locks take a break from league action next weekend with a HPL Cup tie against lower division Lyndhurst.

It will be the first time in 2022/23 that the club have been able to use their home ground, now the grassroots cricket season has finished.