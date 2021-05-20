Louis Bell hoping for Fratton Park cup final success as Moneyfields’ ‘swansong’ against former club Baffins Milton Rovers

Louis Bell during his time as Baffins Milton Rovers manager. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Interim manager Louis Savage and his assistant Bell have been tasked with overseeing Moneys' matters in the delayed 2019-20 competition.

After seeing off Fareham Town in the semi-final last month, the temporary management pair are hoping to collect some silverware in a Fratton Park final in front of supporters against Baffins tonight.

Bell is no stranger to Portsmouth Senior Cup glory, having guided Rovers to a 3-1 victory over Havant & Waterlooville in 2016.

But now the former Baffins boss is trying to engineer his old club's downfall in the final - and ensure Moneyfields retain the silverware they won in 2019.

Bell said: ‘I’ve been looking forward to it. Any final, especially having the privilege of playing at Fratton Park as well, and with a few supporters.

'Baffins are going to be a good, strong side, I know Shaun Wilkinson very well.

‘I actually took Shaun with me to Baffins and he was doing some coaching there with me.

‘We’ve got a good relationship and I’ve got a past with Baffins. I won the Hampshire League twice with them and won the Wessex League (they were Division 1 runners-up) with them.

'I’ve got an affinity to them. It’ll be a bit of a swansong for me as I can’t really see myself being at Moneyfields next season.'

Bell still remains uncertain who he'll have available for the cup final.

But Curt Da Costa, Conor Bailey, Tyler Giddings, Joe Briggs and Connor Hoare - who have all played for Portchester since Dave Carter took over at the Royals - are expected to figure against Baffins.

Briggs was Money’s hat-trick hero when the last final was played – a 7-1 Fratton Park victory over Hampshire Premier Leaguers Paulsgrove in May 2019.

Bell also included several players dual-signed from Chichester City in the PSC semi-final win against Fareham - Steve Mowthorpe, Lloyd Rowatt and Kaleem Haitham.

Steve Hutchings and Danny Burroughs - who were at Moneys last season - and some of the club’s reserves were also involved against Fareham.

Bell added: 'We’ve been in constant contact with the players, obviously they’re looking forward to it, we were struggling for a side with a few of them being injured.

‘Some of them I have (AFC Portchester players available).

‘I’ve watched the reserves a few times, they’ve been playing in those (Hampshire Premier League) cup games and I’ve been impressed with a few of them.

‘We can pack it out with a few of the ressies and stuff - we’ll just get on with it.'

Moneys had also signed on a handful of incoming boss Glenn Turnbull’s US Portsmouth Vase heroes, but none of them will feature tonight ahead of their Wessex League Cup final on Saturday.