Luckless Fareham Town have more goalkeeper woes having used seven different stoppers this season

Fareham Town goalkeeper Henry Woodcock is currently out with an ankle injury. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The Reds will be forced into making another change between the sticks when they welcome two-divisions lower Hampshire Premier League Senior Division side Locks Heath in the Portsmouth Senior Cup quarter-finals tomorrow night.

Incredibly, boss Pete Stiles has been used SEVEN different stoppers across the current campaign.

Recent addition Henry Woodcock, who made his debut in goal against AFC Portchester earlier this month, missed Saturday's Wessex Premier draw at Bournemouth with an ankle injury picked up in training and will not be fit in time for the Locks Heath tie.

He was replaced by goalkeeper Jon Webb for the trip to Bournemouth, who himself sustained an ankle injury during the match meaning he'll be out of the midweek cup clash.

Now Stiles must decide on who to use between the sticks, with Dec McCarthy, Luke Douglas, Dan Kempson, Adam Lewingray and outfielder Dan Bennett others to have featured in goal at various stages of this term for Fareham.

Stiles said: ‘Henry got injured at training (before Bournemouth game) so we had Webby back in goal but he got injured (at Bournemouth), so I haven’t got Henry or Webby (against Locks Heath).

‘We’ll have a look to see who we’ve got in goal for Tuesday, so it’s another keeper again.

‘I’ve got enough (to cover), it’ll either be Dec McCarthy, Dougie (Luke Douglas), we’ll have to have a look and see where we’re at.’