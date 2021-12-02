Manager Pete Stiles' challenge to Fareham Town following stunning win at Wessex Premier table-toppers Horndean
Pete Stiles stressed Fareham Town's stunning win at Wessex League Premier Division table-toppers Horndean last time out will count for very little if they cannot put a run of results together.
The Reds are full of confidence ahead of Portland's visit to Cams Alders on Saturday after thumping league leaders Horndean 5-1 at Five Heads Park.
But Stiles says he does not want that fantastic victory to prove just a flash in the pan.
Prior to their win at Horndean, Fareham were winless in five Wessex Premier matches and find themselves in ninth ahead of this weekend's fixtures.
And Stiles insists his troops will have no better platform to put a positive run together on the back of such a good win against Horndean.
He said: ‘We’re not expecting an easy game (against Portland) but it’s one we’ve got to make sure we get the three points otherwise what happened last week is irrelevant.
‘It’s easy to get into a bad run very quickly and we’ve had some bad results lately.
‘It’s only the game against Horndean that everyone has forgotten about all that (run without a win) - I haven’t - we had some rubbish results before that so we’ve got to start putting a run together now.
‘It’s important that we turn things around and start to put a little run together.’
Midfielder Charlie Cooper and defender Ashley Tattersall will both miss the home meeting with Portland because of injury.