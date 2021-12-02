Manager Pete Stiles' challenge to Fareham Town following stunning win at Wessex Premier table-toppers Horndean

Fareham Town's Charlie Cooper is currently injured. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-073)

The Reds are full of confidence ahead of Portland's visit to Cams Alders on Saturday after thumping league leaders Horndean 5-1 at Five Heads Park.

But Stiles says he does not want that fantastic victory to prove just a flash in the pan.

Prior to their win at Horndean, Fareham were winless in five Wessex Premier matches and find themselves in ninth ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Stiles insists his troops will have no better platform to put a positive run together on the back of such a good win against Horndean.

He said: ‘We’re not expecting an easy game (against Portland) but it’s one we’ve got to make sure we get the three points otherwise what happened last week is irrelevant.

‘It’s easy to get into a bad run very quickly and we’ve had some bad results lately.

‘It’s only the game against Horndean that everyone has forgotten about all that (run without a win) - I haven’t - we had some rubbish results before that so we’ve got to start putting a run together now.

‘It’s important that we turn things around and start to put a little run together.’