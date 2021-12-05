Manager Shaun Wilkinson gives his take on Wessex Premier title race as high-flying Baffins Milton Rovers inflict first league defeat on Hamworthy

Rudi Blankson grabbed the winning goal as Baffins Milton Rovers defeated Hamworthy. Picture: Neil Marshall

First-half strikes from Harry Sargeant and Rudi Blankson saw Baffins battle back from behind to inflict a first Wessex Premier defeat on Hamworthy this season.

The statement victory saw Wilkinson's fourth-placed side close the gap on new leaders Brockenhurst - who climbed to the summit after Horndean dropped down to second following their loss at Shaftesbury - to six points with two games in hand on them.

After the weekend's results, the current Wessex Premier top-six are separated by just 10 points.

Harry Sargeant is congratulated by his Baffins team-mates after his equaliser against Hamworthy. Picture: Neil Marshall

And the Baffins boss insists his troops are one of six teams he feels could go on and lift the title this season following their victory over Hamworthy.

Wilkinson said: ‘We won’t get carried away, it’s just another win a long season, you see how tight it is at the top - there really is no room for error - but I feel after beating them (Hamworthy) we really have blown it wide open for everyone.

‘I feel as though we are in the race at the minute, I feel we’re probably one of six teams who are in the race, teams at the top - us being one of them - we’re making a bit of a gap of it now and getting away from everyone.’

Baffins' hopes of becoming the first team to defeat Hamworthy in the league looked a long way off when Cam Munn fired the visitors ahead on 10 minutes.

But Sargeant reacted quickest to fire home on the rebound after 34 minutes before Blankson's stunning strike would prove the winner just three minutes later.

And Wilkinson was full of praise as Baffins battled back to record a mighty impressive victory.

He added: ‘‘It was a really good result, really pleasing, fantastic from the players again - I’m running out of words to give to them they’re impressing me that much.