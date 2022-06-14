'Massive acquisition' pulled off as former Portsmouth, AFC Charlton and Charlton midfielder makes move to Gosport Borough

Boro swooped to bring in the vastly experienced midfielder to the club following his exit from National League side Eastleigh.

Gale believes the former Pompey, AFC Bournemouth and Charlton man, 36, will provide some much-needed senior experience to what is a relatively young squad he is looking to assemble again next season.

With more than 550 senior career appearances to date and the large chunk of those arriving in the Football League, the Boro boss insists persuading Hollands to join the Privett Park club will prove a ‘fantastic signing’.

Former Pompey midfielder Danny Hollands has joined seventh-tier Gosport Borough Picture: Joe Pepler

And Gale cannot wait to start working with his first summer addition and the other player deals he is looking to get over the line prior to Boro's return to pre-season training on Thursday, June 23.

‘He's (Danny) a massive acquisition for us in the middle of the park, he's a good footballer, he knows the game,’ said boss Gale.

‘With everything we're doing at the football club, he fits into that mould, he knows a few of the younger boys in Harry Kavanagh and others.

‘It's important we have good senior players added to what we've got. I said it last season quite a bit, the senior players are massively important to go with the real good youngsters we've got.

‘He's an amazing addition and I'm pleased to get him over the line. I think it's a fantastic signing for us (Danny arrival). I've been talking to him for a few weeks, rightly so, he wanted to weigh up his options and see what was best for him and his family - that's always important.’

Hollands' playing career has currently spanned 17 years since coming through Chelsea's Academy set-up.

But Gale says his new signing still has the hunger to succeed and deliver glory to Southern League Premier Division Gosport this season at the age of 36.

‘He's the model pro as well, he lives his life right, hence why he's still fit and hungry to achieve things even at our level and his age,’ Gale added.