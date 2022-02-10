Dan Gifford in action for Pompey . Picture Stuart Martin

'Never put a foot wrong ... 'Mature performance ... Caused problems all night' -- Match ratings from Portsmouth's victory over non-;league AFC Stoneham

Pompey reporter Sam Cox’s player ratings are in from tonight’s Hampshire Senior Cup tie with AFC Stoneham.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:08 pm

Here’s how we rated the individual performances as the young Blues progressed on penalties

1. Toby Steward - 8

Busy night for youngster but he looked calm and composed throughout. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

2. Jack Fox - 8

Hardly put a foot wrong. Was Pompey’s unsung hero.  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

3. Issiaga Kaba - 7

Learnt from his earlier mistakes, but an overall solid performance. Picture: Graham Hunt

4. Josh Dockerill - 7

Formed an impressive partnership with Kaba. Few lapses of concentration he’ll learn from but responded well to any half-mistakes. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

