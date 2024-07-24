Oli McBurnie has put an end to speculation surrounding his Sheffield United future. | Getty Images

Sheffield United have suffered a huge transfer blow ahead of the new Championship season

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie is on the verge of completing a shock move to Spanish outfit Las Palmas this summer. The 28-year-old has officially left the Blades following the expiration of his contract, and has been free to discuss his future with other clubs for a number of weeks.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Sheffield United confirmed in a club statement that they would continue discussions with McBurnie’s representatives in the hope of striking a new deal.

The South Yorkshire side signed McBurnie for a club-record fee of £20m in 2019 during Chris Wilder’s first stint at the club. The Blades boss harboured hopes of keeping last season’s joint top-goalscorer on the books and the Sheffield Star reports that a contract offer was tabled just days before the Scottish international made the decision to move to Gran Canaria.

Fabrizio Romano states that McBurnie has reached a verbal agreement to join the Spanish side and adds that he will head over for his final medical tests on Friday ahead of his proposed move. Las Palmas won promotion to La Liga in the 2022/23 season and were able to successfully beat the drop by finishing 16th in their first term back in the top-flight, with some of their most notable victories coming against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Valencia.

McBurnie scored a total of 29 goals in 159 matches across all competitions for the Blades. His most memorable campaign came in the 2019/20 season when he fired the team into a shock ninth place finish in the Premier League. He was also a major part of the team which won automatic promotion from the Championship during the 2022/23 season, scoring 13 goals in the process. After the news Wilder told supporters: “We did our best to keep Oli but he’s made the decision to go to Spain.”

Swansea City confirm goalkeeper signing in Luke Williams reunion

Swansea City have completed the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old shot-stopper has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. Vigouroux arrives as a replacement for last season’s first-choice Carl Rushworth, who has returned to Brighton after a productive loan spell between the sticks last term.

Vigouroux worked with Swansea head coach Luke Williams during his time as Swindon Town boss and was a regular fixture in the starting line-up during this period. The Camden born goalkeeper has also had spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Leyton Orient earlier in his career.

"I worked with Lawrence when he was a young keeper, he has always been so brave with the ball," Williams said. "For such a young goalkeeper to be prepared to start the build-up was incredible. Now he is an experienced keeper and he has always been a great shot stopper, and he has continued to improve throughout his career, so I am excited to work with him again. This is the opportunity he has been craving, he has a chance to establish himself as a Championship number one and this is the place for him to do it."