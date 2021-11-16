Meet the football team that netted seven times in their latest league match - and still lost!
In a crazy encounter, AFC Stubbington hosted Horndean United in a Mid-Solent League Division 2 fixture which produced 15 goals.
Stubbington led four times, including three times in the first half, but eventually suffered an 8-7 defeat.
Lewis Saunders, Evan Cummings and Johnny White netted Horndean’s opening three equalisers. Saunders then put Horndean ahead for the first time with the final goal of a rollercoaster half.
Stubbington hit back to take a 5-4 lead before Taylor Britcher levelled once more with Horndean’s goal of the game - a stunning shot from outside the penalty area.
White completed his hat-trick as Horndean opened up a 7-5 lead, only for Stubbington to grab the next goal.
Cliff Little restored United’s two-goal lead before the hosts had the final say.
Stubbington, who had only lost once in the league previously, replied through Tom Knibbs (2), James Waite (2), Joe Fields, Charley Houghton and Jaymie Hull.
Jay Robinson and Ash Wheatley both netted hat-tricks as Division 2 leaders Carberry hammered Fratton Trades 13-1.
Tommy Milchard (2), Cameron Wright and Tyler Smith netted as Baffins Milton Rovers U23s won 4-1 at Rowner Rovers.