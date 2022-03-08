Meon Milton (yellow/blue) v Shanklin. Picture: Neil Marshall

Bic Singh’s side suffered a 2-0 semi-final loss at Eastney Barracks against a side riding high in the higher division Isle of Wight League top flight.

Shanklin led at the interval and clinched their final place early in the second half from the penalty spot.

Meon keeper Craig Mulholland was sent off for bringing down a Shanklin player, with sub keeper Sam Bennett just unable to keep out the resultant spot-kick.

A Meon Milton player makes a pass. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘It was very disappointing,’ said Singh. ‘We didn’t really start playing until the last 25 minutes.

‘We didn’t create anything up top, but credit to Shanklin, they kept a good line and defended well.

‘Shanklin worked very hard. I said in the changing room afterwards they wanted it more. The team that works the hardest usually wins.

‘Footballing wise, I think we were the better of the two teams but, as I said, we just didn’t create anything.

Meon Milton (yellow/blue) v Shanklin. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘I think I’ll be freshening things up with a few changes.’

Meon still have another cup semi-final to look forward to - against higher tier Sway in the Hampshire Premier League Cup at Fareham’s Cams Alders later this month.

Before then, Meon – who still have half their league fixtures left - have two Division 1 South East League games in three days coming up.

They travel to lowly AFC Netley on Saturday before facing Harvest at Front Lawn next Monday.

Meon Milton (yellow/blue) v Shanklin. Picture: Neil Marshall

Harvest, who crushed Broughton 12-0 last weekend, need to win to assure themselves of runners-up spot behind champions QK Southampton.

Mike Granger led the rout against Broughton with a hat-trick with Pete Hunt (2), Jay Kane (2), Logan Vickers, Mychal Griffin, Kyle Davies, Louis Hounvio and an own goal also on target.

It was a club record equalling HPL victory – Harvest had hammered Clarendon by the same score earlier this season with Granger and Kane notching trebles.

Meon, meanwhile, have signed Singh’s former Moneyfields colleague Owen Elias and he could make his debut this weekend.

Shanklin score their second goal from the penalty spot. Picture: Neil Marshall

Meon Milton (yellow/blue) v Shanklin. Picture: Neil Marshall

A glum-looking Meon Milton bench. Picture: Neil Marshall

Meon Milton's Connor Mansfield goes for goal v Shanklin. Picture: Neil Marshall