Meon Milton aiming to build on double success by signing up Mid-Solent League rivals Strawberry’s squad

Jagjit Singh (yellow) on the attack for Meon Milton in the Billy Hill Cup final against Mob Albion. Picture: Martyn White.

Meon’s 3-1 Billy Hill Cup final victory over Mob Albion at Front Lawn followed on from last month’s MSL Division 1 title success.

FC Strawberry finished third in the top flight, but have now disbanded with most of their squad moving on to Meon Milton

Some of the Strawbs will instantly join Singh’s first team squad for next season’s debut campaign in the Hampshire Premier League Division 1.

Others will help form the Meon Milton reserve team which will play in the 2021/22 Mid-Solent League.

It will be one of three reserve teams, along with Harvest and Burrfields. Fratton Trades and The Old Mill are other new clubs coming into what will be a two-division structure.

‘Strawberry have some quality players,’ said Singh. ‘Some of them will be coming in to strengthen my squad.

‘I’m not just going into the Hampshire League to be a team - I want to be winning games.’

Singh will give his squad a few weeks off before pre-season training begins.

He has already arranged a friendly with step 4 club Chichester City, managed by his former Moneyfields boss Miles Rutherford.

‘I want some games against higher division teams,’ said Singh. ‘I want to give my players a better idea of the levels I want them to get to.’

Singh admitted Mob ‘controlled’ the first 45 minutes at Front Lawn before he changed to a 3-5-2 at half-time.

‘They were way the better team, our formation didn’t work at all.

‘I changed it at half-time, trying to open up the pitch and given our midfielders a bit more space. It worked well.

‘I’m really pleased with the team, they’ve been outstanding. Mob are a really good side but that’s three times we’ve been trailing to them but shown good character to come back and win.

‘I think they got a bit frustrated because we were turning the heat on in the second half.’

Mob goalscorer Andy Brown was sent off by ref Sean Ridley for two bookable offences, which looked harsh from the sidelines. ‘I thought the ref did ok, but I didn’t think it was a sending off offence,’ concurred Singh.