Meon Milton hot-shot Connor Mansfield fires double hat-trick to storm to top of Hampshire Premier League goal charts

The pacy striker took his league and cup tally to 35 with a six-goal display in Meon’s 11-1 Division 1 South East romp at lowly Clarendon. No other player across all three HPL divisions has netted more often this term.

Four of his goals came in the first half, including a penalty, as Meon opened up a 6-1 interval advantage.

Sub Franco Tossi also converted a spot-kick in the second period, with Sam Holt (2), Dan Edwards and Lewis Valentine completing Meon’s highest league win since leaving the Mid-Solent League after completing a league and cup double last summer.

Connor Mansfield, left, has netted three or more goals in a game on six occasions in his debut season for Meon Milton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In league and cup, Mansfield now has two more goals than QK Southampton title winner Krzysick Krysztofowicz. But Krysztofowicz has scored his 33 goals in just 22 games, compared to Mansfield’s 35 in 28.

In terms of league goals, Krysztofowicz leads the divisional chart with 23 - two more than AFC Petersfield’s George Cartmell. Mansfield is third with 19.

Meon do have one league game left, at Michelmersh & Timsbury this weekend, for Mansfield to try and move closer to Krysztofowicz’s league tally.

They also have a home fixture with Clarendon outstanding, but the league are likely to award Meon the points after the Wiltshire club twice called off visiting Portsmouth.

Mansfield - Meon’s only ever present in their 16 league games and 12 cup ties - has now scored three or more goals in a game on six occasions since swapping former Mid-Solent League club FC Strawberry for Meon last summer.

‘Connor is just rapid, he plays off the shoulder of the last defender. The Clarendon manager said he was the best striker he’s seen all season,’ said Meon secretary Matt Hickey.

Meon have also been impressive at the other end of the pitch. Providing they don’t concede two or more goals at Michelmersh, they will end the season with the best defensive record in their division.

So far, they have only conceded 16 in as many games - a fine record, considering they have lost five games and are only likely to finish fourth.

Keeper Sam Bennett was forced off at Clarendon after being involved in a collision with a home player, with outfielder Adam Beckett taking the gloves for the remainder of the one-sided contest.

Looking ahead, Meon ‘will be looking to get some more players in. But more likely for the reserves, so that some of the reserves could step up into the first team squad.