News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond urges FIFA to accept Afghan women’s football team into World Cup

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond has joined a campaign to ensure the Afghan women’s football team can compete in this year’s World Cup.
By Simon Carter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
MP Flick Drummond with the Afghan women’s development team in WestminsterMP Flick Drummond with the Afghan women’s development team in Westminster
MP Flick Drummond with the Afghan women’s development team in Westminster

Flick was joined by 100 MPs from the UK, Australia, Italy and Portugal in signing a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino written by Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Afghan football player Khalida Popal and Julie Elliott MP.

Since the Taliban took back control in Afghanistan, the women’s team has been in exile in Australia. Its development side is in the UK because the regime has banned women’s sport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The letter asks FIFA to stand by its commitment to human rights and allow the Afghan team to compete in this year’s Women’s World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Flick met up with the development team in Westminster to show her support.

Most Popular

‘The conditions for women in Afghanistan continue to deteriorate and it is time that FIFA took a stand,’ said Flick.

‘It needs to be announced that the Afghan women’s team can continue to compete in international competitions to show solidarity that denying women their rights is wrong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The governing body needs to do more to push back against the restrictions on Afghan women’s participation in sport.

‘Since the ban on women playing sport in Afghanistan, the national team has not been formally recognised and able to compete in international competitions.

‘FIFA can change this and I urge it to do so’