Midfielder Charlie Cooper shows his commitment to the Fareham Town cause with dash back from Heathrow Airport to feature in thrilling draw with high-flying Hamworthy

Fareham Town's Charlie Cooper. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-073)

The Reds' midfielder, who had been absent for the more than a month through injury, initially missed a flight home from Ireland and then landed at Heathrow at two o'clock.

But, remarkably, Cooper was able to make the near 72-mile journey to Cams Alders and be used as a 65th-minute substitute by manager Pete Stiles.

Cooper was part of what was a fine comeback from the hosts, who came from 1-0 and 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw courtesy of Josh Benfield's effort on 88 minutes.

Stiles, who used his sixth goalkeeper this season with Luke Douglas featuring in goal, said: ‘It didn’t help with Curt Robbins the day before had to isolate and Charlie Cooper missed his flight back from Ireland and landed at Heathrow at two o’clock, then I got him on for the last 20 minutes.

‘He came straight down and that was good to get him back on because he’s been out for about a month since he got mauled at Brockenhurst. It was good to get him back.

‘Supporters were saying to me afterwards, even if we’d lost 3-2 it was a great performance against a good side, so to get that equaliser did feel a bit like a win, although at the end of the day, it is two points dropped at home.

‘The performance was very good yesterday, they’re (Hamworthy) a very organised side, big, strong side and we had issues.

‘I had Luke Douglas in goal, he played superbly but he’s got back problems, so ideally I wouldn’t have played him but I had no choice.’

Fareham continued their trend as the Wessex Premier's great entertainers with 123 goals in the club's 22 league fixtures so far - with Stiles' side scoring 71 and conceding 52.

Archie Willcox had headed the Reds back level at 1-1 on 16 minutes, cancelling out Cameron Munn's sixth-minute opener from the spot in front of an impressive crowd of 342 at Cams Alders.

But Fareham were dealt a blow just four minutes before the break when Munn bagged his second to restore fourth-placed Hamworthy's advantage.

Midfielder Ben Rowthorn then crashed a penalty against the crossbar three minutes after the break then Hamworthy looked on course for victory when Drew Eccott-Young made it 3-1 with 20 minutes left.