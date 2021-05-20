Midfielder Josh Taylor turns down new Hawks deal to become latest player to swap Westleigh Park for Dorking Wanderers
Josh Taylor turned down a new Hawks deal in favour of joining National League South rivals Dorking Wanderers.
The News understands manager Paul Doswell was keen to keep the midfielder at Westleigh Park, tabling him fresh terms to remain at the club.
However, he has opted to become the latest former Hawks player to move to Dorking.
Ed Harris, Wes Fogden, Jason Prior and Alfie Rutherford have all previously joined Marc White's men after leaving the Hawks - now Taylor has become the latest to follow suit.
Taylor, 26, moved to Westleigh Park in the summer of 2019. He went onto make 48 appearances, scoring five times over the course of his two coronavirus pandemic-blighted campaigns at the club.
The midfielder was sent off in Hawks' National League South play-off semi-final defeat to Dartford in July 2020.
Taylor’s departure could signal the first of a number of departures from the club this summer, with Doswell thought to be lining up as many as 10 new signings.
Hawks have already announced the additions of former Oxford City duo Joe Oastler and James Roberts along with striker Alex Wall and former Pompey loan defender Josh Passley this month.