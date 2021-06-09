Milton Rovers and Jameson Arms bid to bring club curtains down with Portsmouth Divisional FA Victory Cup glory

Milton Rovers celebrate after winning the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 title earlier this season. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Both clubs face off in the Portsmouth Divisional FA Victory Cup final in what will be their last fixture in existence.

Milton Rovers and Jameson Arms have made it clear they will not be running teams next term, so both will have an added incentive to lift the PDFA Victory Cup trophy as they bid a final farewell.

Rovers only reformed this season, joining the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 and went onto be crowned champions.

Milton Rovers, who previously played in the Meon Valley League before dropping out at the end of the 2013-14 season, are two-time winners of the PDFA Victory Cup - and joint-manager Chris Male is hoping that becomes three in what will be the club's final match.

He said: ‘This is going to be our last season. We’ve come back to show we could win the league and cup again, now we’re going to go our separate ways, we’re getting old now.

‘It’s our last game, we want to go out on a high and end it nicely.

‘We’ve got a full strength squad tomorrow. We had to cut the squad down to 16 which was tough because we’ve got about 20 players.

‘It’s one last hurrah and that’s it, the boots are hung up.'

Jameson Arms, who are in their third and final season as a club, have reached a cup final in every season since forming.

They were beaten Adelaide Cup finalists in 2018-19 but did go onto win the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 title.

Last term they completed the double, winning the Division 2 crown and lifting the PDFA Intermediate Cup.