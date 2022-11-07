Moneyfields’ 20th successive away game of 2022/23 takes them to north Dorset on a Tuesday

The club’s 20th successive away league and cup fixture of 2022/23 takes them to north Dorset and a Premier Division clash with Shaftesbury.

It’s a three-hour round trip from Portsmouth at the best of times, with Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull aiming to leave at 4.30pm - more than three hours before the scheduled kick off.

US Portsmouth manager Fraser Quirke was critical of the Wessex League for giving his squad a midweek trek to Shaftesbury last month.

Moneyfields defender Tom Cain is booked in the recent win at Fareham, earning him a one-game suspension. Picture: Keith Woodland

On that occasion, there was a happy ending for the visitors - a shock 2-1 victory after Quirke had gambled on starting with 10 players due to keeper Charlie Shepherd arriving at the ground late.

Turnbull said: ‘It’s just one of those things. I feel it’s a bit harsh, but the league have been good to us this season (over the switching of fixtures while Moneyfields’ John Jenkins Stadium development is completed).’

Turnbull is without centre half Tom Cain, whose one-game suspension has carried over after last weekend’s scheduled trip to Brockenhurst was postponed.

On the plus side, midfielder Harry Sargeant and striker Callum Laycock - neither of whom could face Brock - are available for selection.

Harry Birmingham will partner Jack Lee in central defence in Cain’s absence as Moneys bid for a sixth league win in seven matches.

Shaftesbury came from behind to beat 10-man Baffins Milton Rovers 3-1 in their last Wessex fixture on October 15.

But striker Asa Phillips, who was on the scoresheet that day, has subsequently joined Southern Leaguers Wimborne Town.

AFC Portchester will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier table to six points on Tuesday.

They host a Bournemouth Poppies side who have not won for eight league and cup games - a run including an 8-0 hammering at Bemerton and 5-2 (FA Vase) and 4-0 (league) home thumpings by Horndean.

The Royals recorded no injury problems after Saturday’s 3-2 win at Portland, with only Ashton Leigh (knee) currently sidelined.

Harry Medway, who hasn’t played since August due to injury, has been dual signed from Southern Leaguers AFC Totton.

