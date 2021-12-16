Moneyfields bid to end last remaining unbeaten Wessex League away record

James Franklyn, left, on the ball for Moneyfields in August's FA Cup loss to AFC Stoneham. Picture: Mike Cooter

AFC Stoneham arrive at Dover Road having won six and drawn four of their 10 away Premier Division games in 2021/22.

They are certainly the form side in the top flight, having won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 fixtures. And the only game they didn’t win was at second-placed Brockenhurst, who equalised in injury time!

Stoneham have already won at Moneys this season, 3-1 in the FA Cup in August, but face a home side eager to build on a 4-2 midweek league success at Alresford.

‘With their plastic pitch you’d think Stoneham would be a force at home, but their away record is decent to say the least,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull.

‘They are clearly a good side, and we know all about the threat of Cal (Callum Laycock) who has been scoring for fun.’

Former Fareham, US Portsmouth and Portchester striker Laycock, who has 14 goals this season, didn’t feature in last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Portland United.

Duarte Martins took his seasonal tally to 14 with one of the goals while Scott Hills is just one behind after also netting against the Dorset club.

Laycock had struck twice when Stoneham triumphed in the FA Cup, with the Purples’ other goal that day coming from goalkeeper James Parker-Trott, whose huge kick embarrassed opposite number Tom Price.

Price was on the bench at Alresford in midweek, following last weekend’s 5-5 Wessex League Cup draw at Shaftesbury, with Turnbull handing a Wessex League debut to Callum McGeorge. Asked if the latter will keep his place this weekend, the boss replied: ‘It’s a possibility.’

Recalling the cup loss, Turnbull added: ‘I wouldn’t say they were lucky to win, because they weren’t, but it wasn’t as if they rolled us over.’

Moneys are down in 12th place, but have games in hand on all the teams above them. Though they are 15 points behind fifth-placed Stoneham, for example, they have played four games fewer.

Stoneham’s last league loss was back on September 28, at home to Hamble, while their only away defeat in a competitive game came in August - a 6-1 FA Cup hammering at Shaftesbury.