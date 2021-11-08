Moneyfields bidding to inflict rare loss on Wessex League Cup holders Hamworthy United

Hamworthy (maroon/blue) in action during last season's Wessex League Cup final win against US Portsmouth at Portchester.

Glenn Turnbull’s men host the Wessex League Cup holders in a third round tie at Dover Road on Tuesday. The winners travel to Shaftesbury in the quarter-final.

Hamworthy have a stunning record in the last 16 months. In the pandemic-wrecked 2020/21 season they only lost three out of 24 matches - to Lymington in the league, to Clapton in the Vase and to two tiers higher Hartley Wintney in the FA Cup.

This season, Tim Sills’ side have only lost once in 23 league and cup fixtures - and that was to higher tier Cirencester in the FA Cup!

Turnbull knows full well how good the Hammers are - he has been on the receiving end of two of the Dorset club’s 37 wins in their last 47 league and cup matches.

His US Portsmouth side lost 3-1 to Hamworthy in last season’s Wessex League Cup final at Portchester, while last month Moneyfields were beaten 2-1 in a Wessex Premier fixture on Portsea Island.

Turnbull said he was ‘undecided’ how strong a side to pick for the cup tie. ‘I don’t think Tim (Sills) will bring a full strength team to us on a Tuesday,’ he remarked.

Captain Steve Hutchings has been rested for a number of midweek cup ties this season, but could well face Hamworthy.

‘Getting to the final last season was nice,’ Turnbull recalled. ‘The competition does carry some merit.’

Moneyfields have never won the Wessex League Cup, but three other Portsmouth clubs have lifted the silverware - Gosport Borough (1993), Portchester (2015 and 2018) and Baffins (2019).

Tuesday’s game is the start of a tough run for Moneys - they travel to Bashley on Saturday in the league and host AFC Portchester in a Wessex fixture on November 20.

Portchester are set to contest two fixtures on Tuesday evening.

The first team travel to Christchurch for a rearranged Wessex Premier game, while the under-23s host Infinity in a Russell Cotes Cup tie at the On-Site Stadium.

Joe Noakes and Lloyd Kelly will take the U23s team against an Infinity side who have shipped 15 goals in their last two Wessex Division 1 matches.

Horndean host Locks Heath Reserves in the Portsmouth Senior Cup on Tuesday evening. Once again, boss Michael Birmingham will field his club’s under-18s – as he did in the previous round against Baffins Milton Rovers.