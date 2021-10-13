Moneyfields bow out of Hampshire Senior Cup at hands of Lymington - but boss Glenn Turnbull still sees it as beneficial exercise

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-31)

Moneys made seven changes from the side who ran out winners in the Wessex League Premier Division at Bournemouth last weekend - and Turnbull felt it proved a beneficial exercise despite the 2-1 loss.

The Moneyfields boss saw it as the ideal opportunity to provide minutes to squad members who have been out of the team in recent weeks, while offering teenage striker Josh Bailey, 18, the chance to test himself against step four Southern League Division One South opposition.

Turnbull said: ‘There were far more positives than negatives out of last night. Young Josh Bailey came off, we started him, so his development is really coming along nicely for us - he’s only 18.

‘I think from that side last night, although he’s older, Rob Evans came through the youth set up at Moneyfields, Josh Hazell came through the youth set up - although he left and came back - Callum Glen, Danny Boroughs, Bailey (Josh), Elliott (Turnbull) and Dec Seiden, so all of those had come through Moneyfields.

‘You could see their (Lymington’s) quality, the little bits of different movements, it was what it was.’

Moneyfields at least looked to have forced penalties when Josh Hazell - pushed forward into a striking role after Dec Seiden's forced second half withdrawal - cancelled out Freddie Bullard's opener on 66 minutes with eight minutes left.

But Bullard would bag again in stoppage-time to ensure Lymington made it through without the need for a shoot-out.

And Turnbull had no complaints with the final result as Moneys bowed out of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

He said: ‘I’ve been a little bit critical of us switching off at times and not managing games - we conceded the weekend (at Bournemouth) just before half time and we did the other week - but last night was against a step four side, they were the better team on the night.