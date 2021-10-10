Forward James Franklyn on fire as Moneyfields return to action with five-star Bournemouth victory

Moneyfields forward James Franklyn, left. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-29)

Franklyn bagged Moneys' fourth goal while assisting Steve Hutchings for his double along with Elliott Turnbull and Josh Bailey for their strikes in the five-star display.

Forward Franklyn's goal was his first in 11 games for a Moneyfields team he joined in the summer from US Portsmouth - since bagging a double in the both goals in the league win over Blackfield & Langley on August 14.

But the Moneys boss felt his top scorer from the previous two season at US Portsmouth before both moved to Dover Road in the summer was back to his best against Bournemouth.

Turnbull said: ‘The scoreline flatters it a little bit, I think. We missed a few chances - without being rude - it’s a bit of a cowfield (the pitch).

‘Whilst the stats say Franko (James Franklyn) set four goals up - he was good and back to his best - two or three times he kind of squared it to be safe rather than going past the defender.

‘But his goal, probably of all of the ones he set up for other people - his goal was the hardest one to take, actually.’

But that wasn't the case with Hutchings putting Moneys on the way to victory in the first half, although Matt Steer levelled things up a minute before the break.

Hutchings grabbed his second just past the hour then Elliott Turnbull added a third two minutes later, yet Danny Hansford made it 3-2 on 73 minutes.

However, having teed up the other three goals, Franklyn netted four minutes later and substitute Josh Bailey struck 10 minutes from time.

And boss Glenn Turnbull wants Moneyfields to build on the win with some big games on the horizon. He said: ‘We said before if we walked out with a scruffy 1-0, whether it was 2-1 or 9-0, the focus was to win the game and keep our momentum going and we did it. They did all we can ask.