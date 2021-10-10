Forward James Franklyn on fire as Moneyfields return to action with five-star Bournemouth victory
Star man James Franklyn played a part on all five goals as Moneyfields returned to Wessex League Premier Division action with a resounding 5-2 triumph at Bournemouth.
Franklyn bagged Moneys' fourth goal while assisting Steve Hutchings for his double along with Elliott Turnbull and Josh Bailey for their strikes in the five-star display.
Forward Franklyn's goal was his first in 11 games for a Moneyfields team he joined in the summer from US Portsmouth - since bagging a double in the both goals in the league win over Blackfield & Langley on August 14.
Boss Glenn Turnbull, who side were back in action at Bournemouth after a 12-day break, had previously spoken of the 'self-applied' pressure Franklyn had been placing on himself after a long spell without a goal.
But the Moneys boss felt his top scorer from the previous two season at US Portsmouth before both moved to Dover Road in the summer was back to his best against Bournemouth.
Turnbull said: ‘The scoreline flatters it a little bit, I think. We missed a few chances - without being rude - it’s a bit of a cowfield (the pitch).
‘Whilst the stats say Franko (James Franklyn) set four goals up - he was good and back to his best - two or three times he kind of squared it to be safe rather than going past the defender.
‘But his goal, probably of all of the ones he set up for other people - his goal was the hardest one to take, actually.’
Turnbull had spoken in the build-up to the Bournemouth trip of how he hoped momentum from wins over AFC Portchester and US Portsmouth had not been lost after a 12-day break.
But that wasn't the case with Hutchings putting Moneys on the way to victory in the first half, although Matt Steer levelled things up a minute before the break.
Hutchings grabbed his second just past the hour then Elliott Turnbull added a third two minutes later, yet Danny Hansford made it 3-2 on 73 minutes.
However, having teed up the other three goals, Franklyn netted four minutes later and substitute Josh Bailey struck 10 minutes from time.
And boss Glenn Turnbull wants Moneyfields to build on the win with some big games on the horizon. He said: ‘We said before if we walked out with a scruffy 1-0, whether it was 2-1 or 9-0, the focus was to win the game and keep our momentum going and we did it. They did all we can ask.
‘We’ve got a tough week now, we’ve got Lymington, then Hamworthy. It’s a tough 11 days I suppose (coming up), we’ve got Hamworthy, obviously they’ll be fresh off their good result yesterday (beating Portchester), then we’ve got Hythe & Dibden, who I think are going to come good.’