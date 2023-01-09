Moneyfields could face strong Sholing XI in midweek Russell Cotes Cup tie

Lee Wort, seen here in action for AFC Portchester last season, could face Moneyfields in the Russell Cotes Cup on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Boatmen are flying high at the top of the Southern League Division 1 South table, having won 15 of their 19 matches so far.

They are eight points ahead of neighbouring AFC Totton, who have two games in hand, as they bid to win promotion to the seventh tier for the first time in the club’s history.

But boss Dave Diaper is still expected to take Tuesday’s tie with one tier lower Moneys seriously.

Sholing haven’t played many league games recently due to bad weather, with their last three home games all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

As a result, a near full strength XI took on Wessex 1 side Fawley in last Thursday’s Southampton Senior Cup tie, winning 6-0.

The only absentee was club record scorer Lee Wort, who had to work that evening.

Wort rejoined Sholing last summer after two seasons in the Wessex League with Portchester - finishing with 40 goals in all competitions last term (including 30 in the league).

He is 12 goals away from reaching the remarkable tally of 300 competitive strikes for the Boatmen.

Wort has netted 17 times already this term, including seven goals in just three cup ties - hat-tricks coming against Slimbridge (FA Cup) and Millbrook (Southampton Senior Cup).

‘I imagine Dave will go strong,’ said Sholing secretary Greg Dickson. ‘The players haven’t played much recently and at the end of the day it’s silverware.’

Dickson has already spoken to Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull and referee Ant Cross about the fact the tie could be postponed if there’s any more heavy rain.

Club record goalscorer Steve Hutchings could figure for Moneys - for the first time since mid-October - while Elliott Turnbull and Josh Cripps could be handed their first 1st XI minutes of the campaign.

Full-back Jack Chandler’s three-game suspension is now complete, but he faces more weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

The likes of Josh Smith, Harry Birmingham, Jordan Pile and Josh Bailey - who started on the bench against Christchurch last Friday - could well start.

Charlie Bell is available but will miss next Saturday’s Westleigh Park clash with Portland as a result of his red card against Christchurch.

Sholing v Moneyfields is one of two outstanding RC second round ties yet to be played, with Alresford’s home tie with Hamble Club the other.