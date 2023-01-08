Moneyfields defender Jack Lee, left, about to be sin binned. Picture by Martyn White

Nine players were shown a yellow – Jack Lee picking up two, including a sin binning – and midfielder Charlie Bell was issued with a red during the 2-2 Premier Division stalemate on Friday.

Former Pompey hopeful Bell was sent off 10 minutes from time for his second bookable offence - kicking the ball away. But the player said he wasn’t aware he had previously been cautioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Lee was booked for dissent shortly after returning to the field following a 10-minute sin binning which straddled half-time.

Ryan Pennery (7) has just scored for Moneyfields, with Eric Dellaud about to congratulate him. Picture by Martyn White

Moneys keeper Dylan Kramer was shown a yellow for time wasting, while sub Josh Smith was booked within minutes of coming on.

To rub salt into gaping wounds, Moneys had to settle for a point when Christchurch levelled from a short corner routine in second half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That mirrored last October’s league trip to Priory, where the hosts grabbed a 1-1 draw thanks to a late, late leveller.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull told The News: ‘I feel like Jose Mourinho - if I said what I wanted to I could get into massive trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Pennery struck twice against Christchurch. Picture by Martyn White

‘We had 10 bookings and there was only one bad foul - and that was the first one when Callum Glen brought their player down. I had no qualms about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had no qualms about Jack Lee being sin binned. He was told by the referee to calm down and he didn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve no qualms about Charlie Bell being booked for kicking the ball away.

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture by Martyn White

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But Josh Smith had just come on, he trod on someone’s heel and was booked. I couldn’t believe it. Was that deemed a bad tackle from behind? Come on...

‘Things like this does make you think ‘what’s the point?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My players are accountable for their actions, and so am I - but there’s no accountability for them (referees).’

He added: ‘You can only imagine what sort of fine we’re going to get for that (11 cards and a sin bin).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A melee breaks out after the final whistle. Picture by Martyn White

Speaking on club’s YouTube channel, Moneys assistant boss Joe Noakes echoed Turnbull’s comments. ‘They (referees) don’t have to answer to anyone for their decisions,’ he claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell was the third Moneys player in five Wessex games to be sent off, following on from Seiden at AFC Stoneham and Jack Chandler against Horndean.

‘Our discipline is not good enough, that’s clear to see,’ said Turnbull. ‘We all have to improve, including the management team in the dugout.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennery’s opener saw Moneys leading at the interval. But Christchurch levelled shortly into the second period with the hosts still a man short due to Lee’s sin binning.

Fawzi Saadi produced what Turnbull described as an ‘unbelievable finish’ - his 25-yard strike arrowing into the top corner in off the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennery’s second - his seventh in eight starts for the club - restored Moneyfields’ lead almost straight away.

Jack Barton’s far post header ensured Priory collected a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We didn’t play well,’ said Turnbull. ‘That was a by product of not being able to train as much as we would like.

‘The referee’s performance didn’t necessarily contribute to the goals we conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s four points dropped this season against Christchurch in my opinion.’

Moneys are now two points ahead of fifth-placed Bemerton Heath, though the Salisbury club do possess five games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnbull takes his squad to Southampton on Tuesday to take on Sholing in a Russell Cotes Cup second round tie.

Club record goalscorer Steve Hutchings could figure - he hasn’t played since mid-October - while Elliott Turnbull and Josh Cripps could be handed their first 1st XI minutes of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad